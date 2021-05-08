On Thursday's Todd Starnes Radio Show, Dr. Robert Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Dallas, chastised President Biden for his first National Day of Prayer declaration, which made no reference of God or the Bible.

Instead, the Democrat president, according to nationally syndicated radio host Todd Starnes, urged Americans to use prayer to combat social inequality and climate change.

"The problem with the Democrats is that they don't believe that we are endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights," Starnes stated in his Thursday commentary. "They believe we are endowed by the government."

Biden's remarks, however, did not surprise Jeffress.

He told Starnes: "It's just unbelievable. When President Trump was in the Oval Office, we used to go up every year for the National Day of Prayer. He made a big thing about it in the Rose Garden and in the Oval Office, reminding us of our faith heritage as a nation."

The Todd Starnes Radio Show's official chaplain stated that America was undeniably established as a Christian country, but the road ahead does not seem to be promising.

"America was founded as a Christian nation," he affirmed. "I mean look at whom our forefathers, the founders, those who drafted the Constitution what they quoted the most, and by far, it was the Bible."

Since Catholic bishops insist Biden should not receive communion because of his abortion endorsement, Dr. Jeffress said Democrats would "absolutely" drive Christianity out of the public sphere in order to endorse socialism and their "pro-abortion agenda."

With the Equality Act hanging in the backdrop, Starnes inquired of Dr. Jeffress whether the religious community were concerned about a potential church crackdown.

"Absolutely. I mean we just saw that video footage of that preacher in London who was being hauled off because he was simply, publicly, reading the book of Genesis about gender. God made them male and female, and about God's plan for marriage a man shall leave his father and mother and cleave to his wife. He's been hauled off for saying that by the authorities," he said.

Dr. Jeffress predicts that anything similar to that would happen in America in five years or less.

"From a very practical standpoint," he goes on, "there is a political reason why the Democrats are attacking Christianity. They want to move faith out of the public marketplace, and that's because they have to do that, to fully embrace socialism, they have to crack down on Christianity."

When it comes to churches resuming regular services, Dr. Jeffress believes that the best way to move back is to get vaccinated, because they don't have to care about people being concerned about whatever they're doing.

"I think the greatest danger to God's people, the greatest risks if you will, is not a physical risk at this point," he reasoned. "It is a spiritual risk of continued isolation. It's not normal to be separated as Christians we need to be back together."

When asked about the fight over Liz Cheney and the rest of the Republican Party, Dr. Jeffress said that there is a battle over the Republican Party's identity, and that there is division also within Trump supporters.

"There are people like me (who) feel like we ought to celebrate what Donald Trump and Mike Pence did," he said. "He achieved so much I want to see those policies continue, but I think the best thing for us to do is to put aside the 2020 election and start concentrating on what we're going to do to win in 2024. I think that's the best path forward."

Interested parties can listen to Jeffress's interview with Starnes beginning at 1:17:00 on the podcast below: