Dr. Negiel Bigpond, a Native American pastor and author, released a video response ahead of the "National Day of Prayer" to the issued formal apology to Native Americans for past wrongdoings and abuse.

The National Day of Prayer commission, together with Brownback, took it upon themselves to seek reconciliation and confess to America's previous crimes since the apology was never publicly declared to Native American tribes.

This decision is based on the hope and prayer of building bridges and enforcing the conviction that "kingdom trumps nation."

To give context to the significance of the gesture during the National Prayer event, former United States Sen. Sam Brownback explained in a video obtained by Charisma News why the apology bill was passed by the Senate House.

The former Senator was influential in the passage of the bill which was signed into law by Obama in 2009.

"The Congress recognizes the special legal and political relationship Indian tribes have with the United States," he said. "And a solemn covenant with the land that we share commands and honors native people for the 1000s of years that they have stewarded and protected this land."

The apology recognizes that there have been years of "official deprivations, ill-conceived policies, and a breaking of covenants" by the federal government against Native Americans who were the original inhabitants of America.

The apology states: "On behalf of the people in the United States, to all native peoples, for the many instances of violence, maltreatment and neglect inflicted on native peoples, citizens of the United States express (their) regret for the ramifications of former wrongs...."

Brownback encouraged reconciliation as brothers and sisters working together to steward and defend the land. In order to introduce healing to this country, he urged the president to recognize the United States' wrongdoings against Native Americans throughout its existence.

He also praised state governments for starting reconciliation initiatives with recognized Native American tribes within their borders and urged all state governments to do the same and move on reconciling relationships with other indigenous tribes.

The apology mentioned a commitment to build on the positive relationships of the present and past in order to work toward a better future for all of the citizens of the country.

The apology would be read to Native American tribes in an official capacity on May 6 during the National Day of Prayer. A copy of the apology was submitted to Native American pastor and author Dr. Negiel Bigpond, who released a video response ahead of the event.

His prayer was that all native Americans would have an ear and a heart to respond with forgiveness.

"My prayer is that all my people would receive this apology and that all this nation would see the significance of it," said the Native American minister. "My prayer for this nation is that it would release healing."

Dr. Bigpond prayed: "So Father God, I just thank You. And I come with a good heart, and I pray peace over this land. I pray healing over the land: Healing over our nation, healing over all people. [I pray] that one day we'll all come together as one in the name of Yeshua Hamashiach, our Lord and Savior. Amen."