A report believes that when Biden unveiled his "American Families Plan," he did not consult with working-class and middle-class mothers during the decision-making process.

According to The Federalist, President Biden's proposal is a one-size-fits-all scheme that substitutes parents with staff at government-designated "high-quality" child-care facilities, leaving no room for parents who know that this solution isn't right for their families.

This scheme, which would be funded entirely by American taxpayers, is clearly out of step with what the vast "majority of American families want and need." Taxpayers would be expected to pay $225 billion on childcare subsidies.

Based on the findings of the "American Compass" survey published in 2021, only 14% of lower-income households, 14% of working-class families, and 24% of middle-class families prefer all "parents working full-time outside the home and using full-time childcare."

Further, the study found that "upper-class men and women" who do not have children have the most enthusiasm for programs that encourage all parents to function full-time outside the home and to use paid childcare.

The conservative online magazine argues that what the majority of American parents "want and need" is freedom to do what is right for their children. Any family would undoubtedly want to have their infant in childcare, but those in the middle or working class would opt to have a relative look after their baby. Others will decide that keeping one parent at home full-time is better for their children.

Parents, states the Federalist, are the greatest experts on their offspring, and it is up to them, not the state, to decide how and by whom their children are educated.

"President Biden frequently says he's pro-choice. Unfortunately, the only issue he is 'pro-choice' on is whether a woman should abort her child," the outlet went on.

"On issues where parents should have a choice - like determining what type of childcare, education, or work environment fits their family - President Biden needs to talk to American moms who will undoubtedly tell him the same truth: Every family is unique," it added.

What the Biden Administration Got Right

On the "American Families Plan," Biden reportedly said that "when a parent drops out of the workforce, reduces hours, or takes a lower-paying job early in their careers - even temporarily - there are lifetime consequences."

He is right that there will be "lifetime consequences," but not because his plan is the safest option for parents, but rather because of the detachment or parent-child animosity that will result as parental duties are delegated to the state.

The Federalist highlighted the following facts about family building: