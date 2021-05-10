One of the world's largest corporations is the latest to push critical race theory onto their millions of employees across America.

Newly leaked documents show how Disney is promoting critical race theory amongst its employees through a new "diversity and inclusion" program called "Reimagine Tomorrow," which serves as an "anti-racism discussion guide" and an "allyship for race consciousness." The leaked documents encourage Disney employees to inquire, "What can I do about racism?" in its mission to go full woke.

The Disney internal documents were obtained by City-Journal's Christopher Rufo, who reports that Disney is pushing critical race theory onto its employees by encouraging them to recognize their "white privilege" through a "white privilege checklist" and acknowledge that America was founded on "systemic racism."

Rufo reported that according to Disney staff who wish to remain anonymous, the full woke program of the company has "become deeply politicized and engulfed parts of the company in racial conflict."

At the center of the racial program is a commitment to become allies for race consciousness, a call to action that encourages white employees to "take ownership of educating [themselves] about structural anti-Black racism" and refrain from relying on their Black colleagues for insights because it is "emotionally taxing."

The leaked documents from Disney insist that America has a "long history of systemic racism and transphobia" and that white employees, specifically, should "challenge colorblind ideologies and rhetoric." The New York Post reported that Disney's new woke program also instructs employees to reject "equality" and instead push for "equity."

More shockingly is how an employee confessed about the chaos that the new woke Disney program had caused. An employee said that Disney has become "completely ideologically one-sided" and that they have "actively [discouraged] Christian and or conservative workers from speaking their mind."

Ironically, Disney's full woke anti-racism program has also racially segregated "affinity groups" for minority employees, The Blaze reported. These groups were built to share "culturally-authentic insights." Documents showed that there were three major groups: "Hola" for Latinos, "Compass" for Asians, and "Wakanda" for African-Americans.

Rufo told FOX News' Tucker Carlson that the Disney's full woke critical race theory program is a "great irony" because the company is led by some of the "richest and most powerful and privileged white males in the history of humanity" who are together "pushing this divisive, critical race theory based ideology as corporate dogma." Rufo called it "self-hatred."

The bigger question is why does a company like Disney, who owns Marvel, Pixar, ESPN, Lucasfilm, and more, insist on critical race theory and forces white employees to repent for the "systemic racism" committed by one's ancestors?

"Disney is dividing the country it once helped to inspire, inviting entirely justified blowback from the vast number of Americans it now derogates, disregards, and caricatures," Ethics and Public Policy Center senior fellow Stanley Kurtz told The Federalist. "As Disney and other woke corporations plunge America into the bitterest cultural conflict in memory, they deserve to feel shame, not pride."

A Disney spokesperson told the NYPost that the leaked documents are being "deliberately distorted as reflective of company policy."