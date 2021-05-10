President Joe Biden's Chief Medical Adviser for the COVID-19 Pandemic Dr. Anthony Fauci reportedly said on Sunday in an interview for ABC's This Week program with George Stephanopoulos that Americans will be "close" to "normal" by Mother's Day 2022 if everyone is vaccinated.

The Blaze said Fauci has moved his "goal posts once again" by stating on Sunday that life will be back to "normal" by Mother's Day 2022 since he has changed predictions for the fourth time already. Fauci, initially predicted normalcy by June this year during an announcement in December 2020, but changed it to fall before stating it would be by end of 2021.

"Well, George, I hope that next Mother's Day we're going to see a dramatic difference than what we're seeing right now. I believe that we will be about as close to back to normal as we can," Fauci stated during his ABC interview.

"We've got to make sure that we get the overwhelming proportion of the population vaccinated. When that happens, the virus doesn't really have any place to go. There aren't a lot of vulnerable people around. And where there are not a lot of vulnerable people around, you're not going to see a surge. You're not going to see the kinds of numbers we see now. That being the case, I think we can approach what we use to remember as normal before all of this tragedy happened," Fauci clarified.

Now, The Blaze said Fauci is pushing for vaccination after realizing that the United States Food and Drug Administration was right that vaccination would actually lower infection and those vaccinated would have no need to wear masks. The Blaze cited an interview of former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb with CNBC on Sunday on this where the need to lift the mask mandates was pushed so that the government will not lose its credibility for the need for vaccination.

Fauci claimed there is a need to become "more liberal" once more people get vaccinated. Fauci explained in his weekend interview that the number of cases will "absolutely go down" once more people are vaccinated. He pointed out that the average infections in America is currently at 43,000 a day and there is a need to "get it much, much lower than that."

"When that gets lower, the risk of any infection indoor or outdoor diminishes dramatically," Fauci said regarding in reaction to Gottlieb's interview.

According to the ABC website, Fauci's interview with Stephanopoulus actually centered on the COVID-19 crisis in India where he said that vaccinations are actually the "end game" to it. Thus, Fauci is pushing the same for the United States.

Yet last month, Fauci admitted vaccines aren't safe for people in an interview with Meet The Press where he pointed out the need to make sure the "degree of efficacy and safety" of the vaccines for children and pregnant women. He also pushed last March that children should wear masks until vaccinated. Fauci also said in an interview with MSNBC last month that those vaccinated "should continue to wear a mask" and should not dine in restaurants.

In addition, The Blaze stressed that Fauci stated in an interview with CNN that America is in "the bottom of the sixth (inning)." The Blaze said this meant "America is only two-thirds of the way through the pandemic."

Mediaite reported that the said interview took place on Tuesday with CNN's Wolf Blitzer. Fauci said in his guesting that America is in "the bottom of the sixth" with regards to the pandemic timeline set by Biden, particularly the goal to administer 100 million vaccines in 60 days.