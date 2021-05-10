House Democrats continue to ignore science by claiming, as per a report, that reproduction "is for every body" and not just for "women" and "mothers."

According to the Christian Headlines, the Democratic Party and their supporters unleashed a campaign in social media over the weekend using the terms "birthing people" to refer to "women" and "mothers." The Christian Headlines said "birthing people" is a term supported by some of the LGBTQ community members.

The House Oversight Committee used the said phrase during its "America's Black Maternal Health Crisis" and that the language used became a separate issue in social media afterwards. An example of a Democrat using the term was New York Representative Carolyn Maloney who is chairman of the said committee.

"How does one of the most medically advanced nations in the world continue to fail Black birthing people at such high rates?" Maloney was quoted to have said during the opening statement of the hearing.

The Christian Headlines cited a tweet of the Oversight Committee on Friday with Maloney's opening statement video where she was quoted using the same language.

"Chair @RepMaloney was clear: Health equity for Black birthing people is attainable," the Oversight Committee said.

In the same post, the Committee referred to the hearing as a "landmark" on the "crisis" of Black maternal health. The hearing, it said, is meant to "address the racial disparities that hold Black birthing people from the health equity they deserve."

Missouri Representative Cori Bush, the Christian Headlines pointed out, was another Democrat who used the term during her testimony.

"Every day, Black birthing people and our babies die because our doctors don't believe our pain. My children almost became a statistic. I almost became a statistic. I testified about my experience @OversightDems today. Hear us. Believe us. Because for so long, nobody has," Bush tweeted on Friday with a video of her testimony.

This move of the Democrats to use such language in the House of Representatives isn't actually new. Last January, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi banned the use of "gendered" terms in Congress such as "father," "mother," "son," and "daughter" as part of her new "future-focused" 48-paged house rules.

Pelosi said the new ruling is to ensure "inclusivity" in the language used in Congress, but clarified that this is in the application of texts only and not in how each one of the members of Congress are to address each other.

Many legislators reacted negatively to the new house rules such as former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard who said the use of such language is contrary to women's rights as it denies "the very biological existence of women" and goes against Title IX.

Despite the clamor against the use of such terms, Pelosi's house rules became a precedent to other government offices to follow suit such as the National Institutes of Health that canceled the use of "women" to "pregnant and lactating people" in a media advisory released in February.