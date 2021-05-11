Chinese authorities were reported to ramp up pressure on Christian Churches in Hong Kong and Taiwan after a string of recent restrictive efforts.

The International Christian Concern (ICC) said Hong Kong Police have recently blocked a Presbyterian Church's website in line with its connection to Edmund Wan, a radio host arrested last February 7.

According to the Hong Kong Free Press, Wan was arrested for four counts of sedition and has recently received new charges: five counts of money laundering worth HK$11 million and of sedition plotting.

The ICC explained that Wan used his radio program to encourage protesters in Hong Kong to study in Taiwan because of the tightening controls of China. ICC said Wan was able to raise funds in the process that were then donated to the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan.

The Standard added that Wan, also known as Edmund Wan "Giggs" Yiu-sing, was refused bail twice to the detriment of his family who could not even get in touch with him. The Standard said Wan actually filed for bail twice but was denied.

Meanwhile, the Union of Catholic Asian News reported that the 52-year-old Wan was able to raise more than US$1.29 million (HK$10 million) from the crowdfunding campaign he setup. UCA News said Wan transferred a portion of the collected crowdfunding money, HK$4 million, to the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan, which is now accused "encouraging Taiwanese separatists and aiding Hong Kong rioters and extremists."

The Presbyterian Church's Website can not be accessed any more in Hong Kong since the Chinese government blocked it for "breaching the national security law." This then restricts the church's efforts, as per UCA News citing a Presbyterian Church official in stating, in reaching out to those in Hong Kong who are in desperate need of help. The same official expressed fears that China is expanding its internet firewall to Hong Kong.

"Hong Kong residents frequently leave messages on our website, often asking for help. Blocking the site like this is a warning sign that Beijing is extending more mainland China-style restrictions to Hong Kong," Presbyterian Church Pastor Huang Chun-sheng said during an interview with Taipei Times.

Despite being blocked by the Chinese government, Chun-sheng pointed out that access to their website is still feasible through a virtual private network (VPN).

Because of the implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law, ICC said many religious leaders have fled to Taiwan to escape persecution and of being accused of subversion. China has been attempting to prevent the escape of the religious leaders but failed.

ICC said there are already 10,000 residents from Hong Kong who have fled to Taiwan in 2020 alone. While other religious leaders have fled to other countries as far as the United Kingdom.

ICC said that more pastors from Hong Kong will be coming to Taiwan based on an interview they conducted with Pastor Chun-seng of the Chi-Nan Presbyterian Church.

"China aggressively persecutes Christians who choose to worship in institutions outside of the state-run Three-Self church and Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association. House churches are regularly raided, church leaders imprisoned, and laypeople intimidated for practicing their faith outside the narrow confines established by the government," ICC pointed out.