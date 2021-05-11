Ben Kirby, the founder of PreachersNSneakers, said that the "celebrity pastor craze" started when churchgoers expected a certain degree of celebrity and entertainment from their pastors.

His published book titled PreachersNSneakers: Authenticity in an Age of For-Profit and (Wannabe) Celebrities (Thomas Nelson), examines the different viewpoints on the controversy about the fame associated with spiritual leadership.

He also challenges readers to examine whether they have succumbed to Christianity's celebrity culture.

When questioned if American Christianity contributes to the popularity culture prevalent in certain churches, Kirby said that this is more prevalent in "Western Christianity."

The Christian Post quoted him as saying that "a big part of it is that people that are attending church are demanding this kind of treatment or entertainment or setting," he explained.

"It makes sense since we're so obsessed with celebrities in general, and our image, and comfort and entertainment - that it would trickle down into the way a lot of us conduct our faith."

"The celebrity culture, I think a lot of it's caused by us, the followers or the people that are attending these places," he continued. "Because if we weren't, these guys and girls wouldn't be celebrities. But since they are, I think it behooves them to really fight against making much of themselves and trying to make more of Jesus."

"I do think that it's time to take a step back and look at the overall macro look at the church and say, 'Hey, are we spending too much time and effort and money on things that don't matter? Are we elevating people to a point where they're always going to disappoint us, or always going to let us down?' Hopefully, we can refocus on what matters and that's following Jesus," he pointed out.

The COVID-19 disease outbreak, according to Kirby, has actually placed a lot of people's lives into context when they understood that not even our society's celebrities have the solution or the antidote.

"I'm not saying corona was ever good, but I'm hoping that God has given us a wake-up call to say, 'Look, you can't depend on anybody other than the guy that created everything,'" he maintained. "I'm an idiot, imperfect dude, but I just want to point people to maybe reconsider what they value and audit their own lives online and personal image."

Kirby believes sneakers have such a strong social impact because of the "many elements to sneakers that make it cool and interesting." He admitted that he became a sneakerhead years ago when he began flipping (buying and selling) them on his computer as a side hustle.

"The intersection of music and athletics and all those things have a secret element to them that makes it fun for a lot of different types of people," he said.

Kirby cautioned pastors and preachers against being so immersed in mainstream culture.

He acknowledges that becoming a popular pastor is not a negative thing. He believes that it's just an inevitable result of certain individuals becoming more creative or gifted than others.

However, when not put in proper perspective, it may render it more about the man or the woman than about directing people to God.

"When that happens, that's an issue, and that's idol worship," he said.

Kirby joked that if Jesus walked the Earth today, He'd be sporting "either some used Chacos sandals or some Nike Airmax 1s" that He bought at an auction.

How it all started for Kirby

Prior to his fame, Kirby used Instagram to document the high-end shoes worn by some of the prominent pastors he followed, including the brands and prices of each pair, reports Christian Post. Shortly thereafter, his Instagram following grew, bringing new attention to the world of celebrity pastors.

Kirby realized he had hit a chord as he gained over 144,000 fans on Instagram in less than a week by showcasing the newest luxury footwear and wardrobe styles worn by mega pastors and church leaders worldwide.

"I was literally on my couch ... using my phone, that's about all the effort I put into it and it blew up into this global conversation over the years," Kirby recently told CP.

He anticipated a few remarks and laughs, but had no idea "PreachersNSneakers" might become a center of discussion regarding believers' attitudes against capitalism, consumerism, and fame in the church.

Kirby clarified that he never intended to pass judgment on others. He said that although there are several people who constantly criticize in the comment section, he maintains that he never judged.