Former U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo served as a keynote speaker during this year's commencement exercises at Regent University.

Over the weekend, Regent University celebrated this year's graduating class of over 2,500 students at a commencement ceremony held virtually. The Class of 2021 was addressed by keynote speaker former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who called upon the new graduates to fight for religious liberty amidst constant "attack from our government" with "enormous vigor."

According to CBN News, Regent University's 41st commencement ceremony launched with the performance of the National Anthem by the school's alumna, Joy Windham. The celebration was presided over by Pat Robertson, an evangelist and Republican presidential candidate who founded the school in 1977 and serves as its chancellor today.

The 91 year old Robertson is also known for his work as an advocate for conservative Christian ideology through his appearances on The 700 Club and as chairman of the Christian Broadcasting Network. As Regent grads were celebrated virtually, they also received a graduation package in the mail that contained gifts to help them celebrate their big milestone.

Regent University's Class of 2021 is the largest in the school's history, with over 2,500 undergraduate and graduate degrees conferred over the weekend. The school, which is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, currently provides more than 150 degree programs and concentrations across its eight graduate schools and undergraduate programs.

Regent is recognized as a school that offers one of the nation's top-ranked online bachelor's and master's degree programs.

During the commencement exercises, Regent grads listened to keynote speaker former U.S. Secretary Pompeo as he reminded the students that the founding of America is "deeply rooted in Judeo-Christian values," the Christian Post reported. Pompeo said, "being a good follower of Christ is becoming less synonymous with being a good American, even though you know the history."

Pompeo encouraged the young Regent grads to seek the "strength of Christ" because he believed they need it "to achieve your goals and to live in a country where you can exercise your right to worship your God as you see fit."

The former U.S. State Secretary warned against the "growing threat" to religious liberty "right in our backyard." The 57 year old Republican declared, "No society can retain its legitimacy or a virtuous character without religious freedom."

Pompeo called upon Regent grads to exercise religious liberty with "enormous vigor," saying that "There's no country that denies religious freedom, that can ever rightly claim to be good in some other way. We must defend it here at home...The effort to undermine our right to practice our faith is at the very pointy end of their atheistic spear."

Robertson also encouraged the Regent grads to "do all things through Christ who strengthens you" despite adversity and despite moments in life where it seems it is "not worth anything." The chancellor reminded them of Apostle Paul's words and called upon them to fulfill Regent's mission of "Christian leadership to change the world."