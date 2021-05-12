Most Americans see social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter as a driving force to divide rather than unify the nation, a new survey released on Sunday revealed.

An NBC News poll that was conducted in April showed that up to 64% of the 1,000 respondents said social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter do more to divide the nation than bring people together. Only 27% of respondents believe that it brings people together.

According to Faithwire, the new poll that surveyed a thousand respondents showed that 77% of Republicans, 54% of Democrats, and 65% of independents believe that social media sites like Facebook and Twitter are divisive. Up to 70% of White respondents and 65% of Latino respondents believe the same. However, Black respondents were divided, with 42% claiming social media is more divisive and 40% claiming it is unifying.

The new poll also revealed that 61% of young adults and 71% of seniors believe that social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter are in fact fracturing the country rather than bringing its people together.

Among social media users who use the sites at least once a day, 49% of respondents believe it enhanced their lives, while 37% of respondents believe the behavior made their lives worse. Only 32% of respondents said social media made their lives better, while 24% said these platforms made their lives worse.

According to the New York Post, the COVID-19 pandemic has also impacted how users interact with social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. Up to 43% of users believe their screen time has increased because of the pandemic, while 49% believe it stayed the same. Only 8% thought their screen time had decreased as a result of the pandemic.

Analysis published by the Pew Research Center in April found that the majority of Americans often use YouTube and Facebook, while social media platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok are most often used by young adults aged 30 and below.

YouTube was found to be the most commonly used online platform in the survey, with 81% of Americans admitting that they use the video sharing site. The rate has increased from just 73% in 2019, most likely due to the pandemic that forced people to stay indoors and learn new things through video content.

The Pew Research Center also found 84% of adults ages 18 to 29 said they use social media sites, while 81% of those aged 30 to 49 said the same.

Social media is not only seen as divisive more than unifying, as it has also been found to contribute to mental health struggles among the youth. USA Today reported that a study released in March showed how social media can affect a young person's mental health, especially in the midst of a pandemic.

"Of course it's a double-edged sword. Once we look at how and why they use social media, our understanding of the role social media plays in their lives becomes more nuanced," survey lead Vicky Rideout explained. "While social media may bring them some tragedies, it can also bring them hope and empowerment."