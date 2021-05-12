Actor Kevin Sorbo encouraged all Christian churches to unite in the public sphere by supporting "faith-based and God-glorifying films" in a world with an increasing hostility against Christianity.

In an interview on Abby Johnson's hit podcast, "Politely Rude," he said that "80% of the time, people who recognize him in public would politely ask for him to make more movies like" God's Not Dead."

"It's amazing - pastors will stop me and say, 'You can reach so many people. I'm a pastor of a small church.' And I go, 'I don't care how small your church is. We need your support," he said.

He goes on that any of his movies cost between $3 and $4 million.

"That's the catering budget on 'Pirates of the Caribbean' or 'Avengers.' Those are $300 million movies," he pointed out. "The only way we can get these [faith-based films] out there is if we have the magic that we had for 'God's Not Dead,' where a $2 million budget makes $140 million movie. That was powerful word of mouth, and we need that. We need churches of all sizes to say 'Hey, go see these movies.'"

Over the span of his three decades, the actor who has been in front of the camera now appears in the documentary "Before the Wrath" It's defined in the film's press notes as being about the true events around the time of Christ, with scholars in the Middle East discovering fresh information that suggests the Rapture is coming fast.

Sorbo said the documentary, which was the No. 1 pick in the 'documentary' segment on Amazon, was an "amazing, educational look at the book of Revelation."

"It's a combination of pastors and priests and rabbis and experts on the Bible and whatever doctorates they may hold, plus mixed with 2,000 years ago, where it's during Jesus' time," he shared. "It goes back and forth ... it's really cool how they did this, and how they tied it into the Old Testament and the New Testament."

"What's cool about it is that anybody can watch it, even dummies like me can really get educated on the breakdown of the Second Coming of Christ," he said.

Contrary to popular belief, Christian Post said there is no "hysteria" in the documentary. Sorbo said that "it's just an interesting, educated look at the final chapter of the New Testament. And it's fascinating. "

According to host Johnson, the book of Revelation creates a "healthy fear of the Lord in churches." With the concept of God being "squishy and whitewashed," she believes that the majority of Americans today see Him only as a deity of compassion, overlooking his other attributes such as justice and righteous judgment over wickedness.

"And that's true. God is love, but God is also just right. And I think the book of Revelation shows us that justice, and that helps bring about a sense of fear, a sense of respect of the Lord, and I feel like that's something that we're really missing in our society today," she said.

Sorbo also asserted that there is a "ever-increasing anger toward Christians" in today's society.

"I don't really quite understand it, but you know they deny God. They hate God. They resent God. I played one in 'God's Not Dead;' I was a college professor that was so angry about something he didn't believe in, and you see that play out all the time," he said.

"Atheism is a faith; to believe in absolutely nothing - if only Christians could be that strong in their own faith because that's pretty powerful," he added.

Sorbo also stars in the faith-based film "The Girl Who Believes in Miracles" and harps on the newly published documentary "Against the Tide: Finding God in an Age of Science."

The latter film, said Sorbo, is about a young girl who hears her pastor saying, "If you have the faith of a mustard seed, you can move mountains." She begins to pray, and in her city, miracles begin to happen.