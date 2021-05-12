Over 120 retired flag officers were reported to urge Americans to fight against tyrannical socialist, marxist government, and defend the U.S. Constitution.

Breitbart reported that the said officers wrote a letter on Monday warning Americans that there is a "tremendous assault" against the U.S. Constitution as supporters of socialism and Marxism are now actively involved in government.

"Our Nation is in deep peril. We are in a fight for our survival as a Constitutional Republic like no other time since our founding in 1776. The conflict is between supporters of Socialism and Marxism vs. supporters of Constitutional freedom and liberty," the retired officers wrote.

"We must support and hold accountable politicians who will act to counter Socialism, Marxism and Progressivism, support our Constitutional Republic, and insist on fiscally responsible governing while focusing on all Americans, especially the middle class, not special interest or extremist groups which are used to divide us into warring factions," they stressed.

First, the officers hit the obvious election fraud that occurred in the 2020 Elections that resulted in Biden getting inaugurated despite tons of evidence putting his alleged victory in question.

"Without fair and honest elections that accurately reflect the "will of the people" our Constitutional Republic is lost," the officers said, adding that "Election integrity demands insuring there is one legal vote cast and counted per citizen."

They also pointed out the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Supreme Court's inaction, ignoring the election irregularities that surfaced. Both the FBI and the Supreme Court failed to enforce the "Rule of Law" during the "election process to ensure integrity."

The retired officers then hit on the Democrats who aim to "destroy election fairness" because they want to "remain in power," citing House Bill H.R.1 and the Senate Bill S.1., which would allow Democrats to continue "violating our Constitution and ending our Representative Republic" should they be passed.

The retired officers also hit the Biden Administration "dictatorial manner" of encroaching on the people's Constitutional Rights, bypassing Congress and signing over 50 Executive Orders, many of them reversing former President Donald Trump's effective policies.

The officers also hit the current administration's "population control actions" such as "excessive" COVID lockdowns, the closing of schools and businesses, and attacks on people's right to free speech by censoring written and verbal expression. These actions, the officers said, "are direct assaults" on Americans' fundamental Rights.

The retired officers also put focus on the national security issues the country is beset with such as the problem in the Texas border where "illegals are flooding in," Biden's "cooperative relations with the Chinese Communist Party," and the Keystone Pipeline that needs to be opened to "regain our energy independene for national security and economic reasons."

In a similar report, left-leaning Politico explained that the retired officers belong to the organization Flag Officers 4 America led by retired Major General Joe Arbuckle.

Politico, which leans to the left according to Media Bias Fact Check and AllSides, pointed out that the retired officers composed of generals and admirals "have been out of uniform for decades" and claimed that their letter is "firing a major salvo in the partisan wars."

The Flag Officers 4 America are actually inviting others to join in their fight for "Constitutional freedom and liberty" since the "Current Administration has launched a full-blown assault on our Constitutional rights." The letter, dated May 11, serves as the opening statement in their website and is an open letter to the public.

As per the Flag Officers 4 America, there are six key issues that Americans need to watch out for--three of which they have mentioned in their letter: China, Border Crisis, and the Keystone Pipeline. The other three issues are the Iran Nuclear Deal, Big Tech, and the U.S. Military.

The flag officers allege that the U.S. military was used as "political pawns" to guard the U.S. Capitol Building "against a non-existent threat." They also noted how the Biden administration forced "Politically Correct policies like the divisive critical race theory" into the U.S. military, replacing the "War Fighting Mission" thereby "degrading" them and their "readiness" to fight.

Read the letter in full below:

2021 Open Letter From Retir... by Kristina Wong