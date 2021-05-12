Idaho Governor Brad Little has signed into law House Bill 20 or the "No Public Funds For Abortion Act" on Monday, which defunds Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers while also banning them from public schools.

The Christian Post (CP) reported that the new law will prohibit abortion providers "from receiving contracts that teach sex education in public schools." Similarly, CP said that public colleges and schools are prohibited from entering into contracts with abortion providers and organizations to teach sex education on top of prohibiting them from providing abortifacient drugs to students in schools.

According to CP, the Family Policy Alliance of Idaho has pinpointed some schools that are providing such drugs while also providing abortion counseling. The said schools are the Idaho State University, the University of Idaho, and the Boise State University.

CP clarified that while Planned Parenthood is defunded and banned from schools, the law allows publicly-funded abortions and hospitals through Medicaid.

"The state, a county, a city, a public health district, a public school district, or any local political subdivision thereof may not enter into any contract or commercial transaction with an abortion provider or an affilite of an abortion provider. Subsection (1) of this section shall not apply to: a contract or commercial transaction that is subject to a federal law related to medicaid; or a hospital, as defined in section 39-1301, Idaho Code," the law's information said.

The law explicitly prohibits "government contracts with abortion providers or their affiliates," "contracts for abortion procedures," "use of public funds for abortion," "use of school tuition and fees for abortion," "abortion-related activities in school-based health clinics," and "use of public facilities and assets for abortion."

Any violation to these prohibitions "by a public officer or public employee," the law says, "shall be considered a misuse of public moneys punishable under section 18-5702, Idaho Code," which states that such person would be found "guilty of misdemeanor punishable by a fine not exceeding one thousand dollrs ($1,000) or by imprisonment in the county jail not exceeding one year, or by both."

According to the Idaho Legislative website, the Bill was first introduced in February 19 by 16 congressmen led by Representative Bruce Skaug and co-sponsored by Senator Christy Zito. The bill underwent several revisions before it was read the third time in May 3 and passed with a vote of 53-12-4 in the Idaho Senate.

Family Policy Alliance of Idaho Executive Director Blaine Conzatti rejoiced at the signing of the bill, stating that it is something Idahoans look forward to since they don't want their money used for abortion.

"The No Public Funds For Abortion Act protects students, vulnerable women, and hard-working taxpayers from the 'Big Abortion' lobby. We are excited that Gov. Brad Little signed this important pro-life reform that protects taxpayer assets from abortion providers who have benefitted from government largesse for too long," Conzatti told CP via email.

"Idahoans don't want their state or local governments sending their hard-earned money to abortion providers--and they certainly don't want abortionists providing services and promoting abortion in our public schools and universities," he added.

Conzatti also revealed that "defunding Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers" was one of their "top priorities when legislative session began" this 2021.