A renowned Dallas cardiologist is challenging the federal government's push for experimental vaccines versus affordable COVID-19 treatment that is already available to many.

Cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough is challenging the way the U.S. healthcare system is treating COVID-19 patients. The renowned doctor from Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas is questioning why U.S. doctors have failed to come up with an official treatment protocol for COVID-19.

Dr. McCullough said "something has gone off the rails in the world" in the "irregular response" the federal government has towards the global pandemic.

In a recent appearance in "Tucker Carlson Today," Dr. McCullough clarified that while he has no agenda, he is "deeply concerned" that the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been "in fear, in isolation and despair."

FOX News reported that the renowned doctor from Dallas wanted to know why the FDA and pharmaceutical companies "strictly excluded" several groups from their clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine.

These groups include persons who were suspected to have recovered from COVID-19, persons with antibodies, pregnant women, and women who were capable of reproduction but who could not assure contraception. Dr. McCullough believes that this "huge group of exclusions'' is a "giant part of the healthcare workforce."

Dr. McCullough further cast doubt on why these groups were not eligible for randomized trials. He theorized that the FDA and sponsors may have thought there was a safety problem in the COVID-19 vaccines.

Insisting that the COVID-19 response has been "fear driven," the renowned doctor warned that he does not recommend experimental vaccines to pregnant women because "We have no information on safety...It violates a simple medical practice principle, we don't use things where we don't have a signal of benefit or acceptable safety. We don't do it."

Dr. McCullough also argued that in other countries, doctors have encountered success in using affordable COVID-19 treatments such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. However, in the U.S. those two drugs have been shunned and rejected as viable COVID-19 treatments in favor of experimental vaccines.

According to WND, Dr. McCullough was one of the several physicians in a Senate testimony who condemned the politicization of hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, and other affordable COVID-19 treatment. The renowned doctor argued, "I have seen things in the last year that I cannot explain as a doctor. Why are other doctors not helping, with a simple [treatment] these patients avoid hospitalization and death?"

In January, Daily Mail reported how the U.S. journal Frontiers of Pharmacology published a peer-reviewed study on how ivermectin can decrease COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations by up to 75%. Over 30 trials around the world showed ivermectin causes "repeated, consistent, large magnitude improvements in clinical outcomes."

However, in March, The Scientist reported that the editors at Frontiers in Pharmacology took down the paper, which was written by Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) members, citing that the article "contained unsubstantiated claims and violated the journal's editorial policies." FLCCC condemned the move, saying it was "censorship" and that their paper had passed through several reviews before publishing.