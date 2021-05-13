Hollywood actor Dennis Quaid stars in a new faith-based film in Netflix about a Christian orphanage in Mexico.

The Christian Post (CP) said Dennis Quaid portrays Wade Malloy who helps an orphanage in the Bisbee's Black & Blue Fishing Tournament, which in turn transforms him and the orphans in the process. This new film from Netflix is entitled "Blue Miracle" and is another inspiring film from Quaid following the successful release of the hit movie "I Can Only Imagine."

"The incredible true story of Casa Hogar, the Mexican boys home that entered the world's biggest fishing tournament to save their orphanage," the film's synopsis read, as per CP.

According to CP, Quaid's character is a "two-time champion of Bisbee's Black & Blue Tournament" who was introduced to the orphanage and helps them to achieve victory even though he was hesitant to help them at the onset. The film was co-written by Chris Dowling, author of "Run The Race," who teamed up with "The Vessel" author Julio Quintana for the new film.

"To save their cash-strapped orphanage, a guardian and his kids partner with a washed-up boat captain for a chance to win a lucrative fishing competition," read Netflix's short introduction on the movie in their website.

"Stars Dennis Quaid and Jimmy Gonzales try to land the big one in this inspirational drama based on a true story," it added.

The movie, as per Netflix, also casts other big-time Hollywood actors such as Jimmy Gonzales, Anthony Gonzales, Bruce McGill, Miguel Angel Garcia, and Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, among others. Described as a "heartfelt" and "emotional" movie for the family, Netflix said "Blue Miracle" will be released on May 27, 2021.

People reported that Casa Hogar is a real orphanage in Mexico's southern Baja California peninsula that "struggled to survive" after Hurricane Odile hit the country in 2014. The National Hurricane Center considers Hurricane Odile as one of the strongest landfalling hurricane in Baja California, and is tied with Hurricane Olivia of 1967.

"Maybe God just wanted to get all the unluckiest kids in one building so he can crush us all out," one of the orphans in the Netflix trailer said while the storm was raging outside the orphanage.

People also said the soundtrack of "Blue Miracle" was executively produced by Reach Records and features music from Grammy Award-winning artist Lecrae.

The 67-year-old Quaid previously played the role of former President Ronald Reagan in the motion picture "Reagan" with Penelope Ann Miller, Jon Voight, and Leslie-Ann Down. He has also been cast in more than 40 movies. He received an Emmy Award in 2003 for "The Rookie."

He also played in several television shows and received the 2011 the Golden Globe Award for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for "The Special Relationship."

Quaid announced the release of "Blue Miracle" in his Instagram account last April 29 by sharing the film's official poster to his fans.