Israeli actor and lead of the DC blockbuster "Wonder Woman" Gal Gadot recently took to social media to express her concern over her homeland's tumultuous political situation.

The "Justice League" star condemned the attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip that bombarded the nation with rockets earlier this week. Israel has been viciously attacked by the terrorist group who launched rockets into the country, which in turn defended itself with the Iron Dome and hit back against the Palestinian terrorists, leaving casualties on both sides.

"My heart breaks. My country is at war," Gadot, who is 36 and is pregnant with her third child, wrote on Twitter. "I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people."

Gadot, who rose to fame as the titular character in DC's blockbuster film "Wonder Woman," served as a soldier in the Israel Defense Forces for two years, a requirement for all Israeli citizens 18 years old and older. The Israeli actor called upon the nations to stop the violence amidst political turmoil.

"This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation," Gadot wrote. "I pray for the victims and their families. I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end. I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace."

Faithwire reported that Gadot's post was quote-tweeted by the official Twitter account for Israel, saying that the country "loves" the Israeli actor. But not everyone is praising the "Wonder Woman" star for speaking out on the ongoing violence in the Middle East. In fact, Gadot received backlash for speaking out on the issue. A Twitter user named Asad Shahbaz called her "a disgrace to everything 'Wonder Woman' is supposed to stand for."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gadot's "pro-peace, respect-both-sides sentiment" did not sit well with some, who believed that she misused the friendly term "neighbors" to describe the two nations firing rockets at each other. Journalist Ben Norton criticized the Israeli actress, calling her an "Israeli soldier turned Hollywood's Wonder Woman multimillionaire" who "sends meaningless thoughts and prayers as the Israeli apartheid regime she supports ethnically cleanses Palestinians and bombs Gazans in an open-air prison camp."

Setting the record straight

With everyone taking sides in the matter, it is important to know which country began what seems like a "cycle of violence" between Israel and Palestine.

According to WND, the Hamas rocket attacks that targeted Gadot's native country began when the designated terrorist organization that rules Gaza campaigned for the Palestinian youth to throw stones and rocks at the Jewish worshipers in the Al Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Joel Rosenberg, editor-in-chief of All Israel News, argued that it was "what tactically set this thing off." Following attacks by Palestinians on Temple Mount, Israeli forces infiltrated the area to protect the worshippers and uphold their right to religious freedom. From there, tensions escalated, but Rosenberg said the media chose the narrative of "one day Israel decided to be mean to Palestinians and started bombing Gaza."