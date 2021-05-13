Asia analyst Gordon Chang is sounding the alarm on Chinese aggression, saying China has "infiltrated" everything, and that it was a "deliberate act" to let COVID-19 spread across the globe as a bioweapon.

Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow and Asia analyst Gordon Chang has spoken out to express his concern over the Biden administration's slow response to China's growing aggression.

Over the weekend, Chang spoke to FOX News to expose China's intentions to engage in a "new type of biological warfare of 'specific ethnic genetic attacks' that comes from the National Defense University of China," the "deliberate act" of spreading COVID-19 beyond its borders that constitutes "mass murder," and finally, CCP's "ambitious" space program that wants to occupy the moon and Mars just as they are doing with the South China Sea and the contested waters and islands in the South China Sea, particularly within the Philippines' territory.

Chang believes that COVID-19 was "really a product of a biological weapons program in all probability," according to Yahoo! News. He insisted that China has a bioweapons program that violates the Biological Weapons Convention.

As per KMJNow, Chang spoke to Epoch Times' "American Thought Leaders" and expressed worry that the U.S. under the Biden administration is "moving in the right direction, but we're not moving fast enough, so that's a danger."

The Asia analyst warned about how serious the problem with China is and how Americans, specifically Joe Biden, should take it seriously. Chang argued, "What China is doing can bring down our system, because we're not adopting the right posture with the right tools fast enough."

"They have infiltrated government, they've infiltrated media, academia, business, you name it," Chang said of China's actions. "If it's an institution, China has tried to penetrate it."

Chang reported that China had successfully "overwhelmed" the American society, including the FBI, law enforcement, and local governments.

He recounted how the Chinese spy Fang Fang or Christine Fang's ties with Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell of California was exposed via an Axios report in December 2020, while the Democrats were busy trying to impeach former President Donald Trump on trumped-up charges.

The report indicated that Fang not only created close ties to Rep. Swalwell, but also several other politicians through the years.

Rep. Swalwell became the target of the Chinese spy prior to becoming one of the several leaders in the House Intelligence Committee, which according to the report was "privy to some of the nation's top secrets."

Chang noted that Fang tried to get close to Swalwell when he was still councilman for the city of Dublin in California from 2010 to 2012.

Chang warned that "there's more than one Eric Swalwell" and admitted there could be "dozens" more political leaders who have fallen victim to Chinese spies. He argued, "We have got to start removing China's influence in our society."

Fang also tried to get close to several other up and coming leaders in the hopes of obtaining classified information. The California representative said he cut ties with her in 2015 after U.S. intelligence officials briefed him about security concerns. It's worth noting how some of Swalwell's family members maintained interactions with her on social media until 2020, however, as per political reporter Katelyn Caralle revealed.

Chang also warned against President Biden's complacency and his belief that China is a "competitor" and not a threat. The Asia analyst believes that "really a better term would be adversary."

Ex-Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee wrote for The Stream that America must heed Chang's warnings about how serious the problem with China is. He believes that China has managed to use "big data'' and artificial intelligence to determine Americans who are likely to participate in BLM and Antifa protests and sends them propaganda videos, which Chang calls "an act of war."

The problem lies therein: the CCP leader seems to have "some spell over Biden," Chang said.