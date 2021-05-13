Hamas' attack on Israel has fired up people on both sides of the argument, including a Muslim actress who went viral for her vocal support of the Palestinian violence against the Israeli Jews.

Muslim actress Veena Malik, also known as Zahida Malik took to Twitter to share some controversial thoughts on the ongoing Hamas attack on Israel that has claimed lives on both sides. In referencing the Palestine-Israel clash, the 37 year old actress tweeted a quote that she attributed to the Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, which spoke about eliminating Jews around the world.

According to the Post Millennial, Malik, who is from Pakistan, tweeted on Tuesday, "'I would have killed all the Jews of the world...but I kept some to show the world why I killed them' Adolf Hitler."

While it is unclear whether Hitler truly spoke the words, Malik's stance was clear: she was for violence against Jews. The tweet had been taken down, but screenshots were taken and shared across the platform.

Malik's acting career was prolific through the the 2000's, but she also claims to be an ambassador for several United Nations programs, the Red Cross, Shaukat Khanum Cancer hospital, and matters close to her, such as breast cancer awareness.

The Blaze reported that the actress has yet to issue an apology or clarification about her controversial statements on the ongoing Hamas attack on Israel. Malik has long been outspoken about the condemnation of Jews. A report from OpIndia revealed that "Malik has since been glorifying the attack on Israelis and cheering the death and destruction. In her subsequent tweets in Urdu, she urged Muslims to not be disheartened and said that if they are truly 'believers,' then they would be proud."

The Israeli nation remains steadfast in its fight for the right to religious freedom, taking to Twitter yesterday to share, "We have been here for 3,000 years and we're here to stay. Terrorists trying to plunge the region into violence and darkness will never prevail. #IsraelUnderAttack"

As of writing, millions of Israelis are still seeking shelter in bomb shelters after the Hamas terrorist group of Palestine continue their attacks on Israel. According to BBC, the Hamas terrorist group has launched dozens more rockets at Israel after the Israeli military air strike killed senior commanders and destroyed a multi-level building in Gaza.

The escalated tensions caused the United Nations to warn of a "full-scale war" between the two nations. As of writing, 67 people have been reported to have been killed in Gaza.

"Nothing can justify an Arab mob assaulting Jews, and nothing can justify a Jewish mob assaulting Arabs," Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement. The attack on Israel had been going on since Monday evening, during which its Iron Dome intercepted most of the Palestinian rockets.

The Hamas attack on Israel may appear as a low priority for the Biden administration, which in January was looking to pull focus away from the Middle East and concentrate on China and Russia's growing aggressions. On Wednesday, CNN reported that President Joe Biden hopes that the Israel-Palestine conflict would "be closing down sooner than later."