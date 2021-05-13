Sued for standing on his Christian convictions, the Colorado baker shared his redemption story as he continues to live his life honoring the Lord Jesus Christ.

Jack Phillips wrote a book about his experience when his refusal to bake a cake for a gay couple in 2012 took him to the Supreme Court and won. Though he is still facing another lawsuit for declining to create a cake for a gender identity transition of a gay lawyer, the baker is firm in his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.

Speaking to Faithwire, Phillips shared about his upcoming book, "The Cost of My Faith: How a Decision in My Cake Shop Took Me to the Supreme Court," his faith and his views on the future of religious freedom in the country.

He said that he never thought of becoming famous. In opening the cake shop, he only wanted to help people celebrate occasions, create artistic cakes, make a living and enjoy what he is doing.

The baker decided to write the book so that his kids and grandchildren would understand the real story behind the case that reached the Supreme Court, noting that some information online do not really translate the whole truth.

Asked about the media's misconceptions that he does not serve the people in the LGBT community, Phillips replied that he serves everybody in his cake shop, regardless of who they are. He said that a gay man named Mike Jones even testified for him during a trial in March, proving that he serves and treats everyone with respect. The baker pointed out that he just can't create "every cake people ask [him] to create."

He went on to share about how he became a Christian.

Phillips stated that he grew up in church but did not really have a personal relationship with the Lord, until one day in his mid-twenties when the Holy Spirit spoke and confronted him that he needed a Savior. He knew that Jesus Christ was the only Savior and his only source of salvation. He surrendered his life to the Lord that very moment.

He said that his decision was both an easy and difficult choice at that time since he had to explain to his wife about the sudden change in his life, thinking it would not go well. But he revealed that the conversation turned out to be "interesting and life-changing."

The baker was inspired to have his own cake shop out of his love of working in such. It began when he worked at a bakery near his home right after high school. Not long after, the owner opened another bakery, bringing in "some cake decorators." With his love for art and baking, he started his own bakery, specializing on artistic cakes.

"You wouldn't come to my shop looking for a loaf of bread or a pie. You would hopefully come in looking for an artistic cake, and that was my goal: to help people celebrate by using the cake as a canvas," he declared.

"Another part of that 'Masterpiece' reminds me - even to this day - every time I write 'Masterpiece Cakeshop' that Jesus' Sermon on the Mount said, 'No man can serve two masters,' and so, when I come in each day, I think, 'Who am I gonna serve today?' And I want my life to reflect my serving of Jesus Christ in everything I do," Phillips further stated.

He said that God has been using the bakery as a blessing for them, helping his family grow together. Through his shop, he was also able to share his faith to curious people who would come just to see it.

The baker felt "incredibly awesome" with the Supreme Court's decision to look upon his case, out of thousands of petitions. He realized that his case was a way "to help every American have the right to work and live according to their conscience without fear of punishment from the government."

Moreover, he stated that the Supreme Court's ruling, siding with him on the case "was tremendous."

Phillips said that religious freedom in America should be protected, adding that the government's job is to protect the constitutional rights. He also stated that the people's responsibility is to make sure that it is done.

When not in his cake shop, he enjoys spending time with his three grandchildren, as well as going hiking and being outdoors.

When questioned about his legacy, the baker responded that he wanted to be known as a faithful follower of the Lord who lived his life reflecting his love for God.

"I would like for them to look and not say that I was a big political guy but that I was a follower of Jesus Christ and did my best in my work and family and life and all of my relationships to reflect that relationship with the savior of the world," Phillips concluded.