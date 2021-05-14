About 30 states in the United States have passed legislation that restricts young biological males from participating in girls' athletics.

The American Family Association reports through Charisma News that Americans are speaking out, and several lawmakers and governors around the nation are taking action.

Governors in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Mississippi, Tennessee, and West Virginia have also introduced legislation excluding transgender athletes from participating in high school girl sports teams. In addition to those six states, Montana became the first on Friday, May 7, to exclude transgender athletes from participating in female sports teams at state colleges, thanks to the governor's signing of the Save Women's Sports Act.

The Governor of South Dakota signed a similar executive order lately. The Governor of Florida vows to implement a similar measure in his jurisdiction.

Even so, a nationally renowned case in Connecticut shows why laws protecting biological young girls in female sports are essential in every U.S. state. In Connecticut, the right of girls under Title IX is ignored as they are required to play against male-born athletes. "Alliance Defending Freedom" states that the law guarantees girls "equal quality" in competition. This is refused when they need to compete with individuals with intrinsic physiological advantages.

In recent years, two males identified as female competitors have claimed 15 high school women's track championships held once in Connecticut by nine separate females. Consequently, four athletes will challenge a new decision by the District Court that requires the Interscholastic Athletics Conference of Connecticut to repeal "girls only" sports.

Ed Vitagliano, executive vice president of American Family Association, said that "when it comes to gender issues, conservatives won't be able to count on sane policies coming out of the Biden administration, so, states will have to go it alone when it comes to matters like protecting girls in sports."

He said that the thirty-plus states are just doing the responsible thing because males have clear physiological advantages over females in terms of "speed, weight, and power."

"This is a no-brainer, but the fact that states have to pass such laws in the first place lets us know we are dealing with gender radicals who don't care about the gains made by girls and women over the last 50 years," he added.

A Look Back on the Trans Activism War

Back in 2016, a similar transgender activism under the Obama administration was challenged in court by more than 20 states. The former President vowed to defund the schools if they did not cooperate.

This was reversed under President Trump, only for President Biden to reinstate it early this year.

As stated in the executive order signed by President Biden in January, the government mandates public schools to allow students to use whatever restroom or sports team they choose regardless of their biological sex.

The 25th of the same month, Biden tweeted, "Let's be clear: Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time. There is no room for compromise when it comes to basic human rights."

Since the executive order was issued, a substantial number of people from around the United States have lobbied their state lawmakers, representatives, and governors. And over the last two months, substantial change has been made to protect biological female athletes.