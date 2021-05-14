Due to the secular culture's multiple polarizing arguments in the push for equality in the society, apologist Ken Ham discussed what "equality" really is according to the final authority --the Word of God.

"Many in secular culture push for equality in society, but the effort often rejects biological, economic, and capability reality," he wrote on Answer in Genesis.

He elaborated on contributing factors including biology, gender roles, talents, and wealth.

Biological sexes

According to Ham, the new LGBTQ revolution is a campaign to render people as the same from a biological perspective. Males can purportedly be females, and females can supposedly be males. He defined this according to what he apparently knew about gender orientation and sex reassignment surgery, which teaches that males should be females and females should be males. However, the fact is, on the genetic and biological level, men and women are distinct.

An initial understanding of this assertion is founded on Bible verses that explicitly demonstrate a distinction between male and female from the beginning of mankind.

"Our sex chromosomes confirm what God stated in his Word that "from the beginning of creation, 'God made them male and female'" (Mark 10:6). Women bear children-men cannot," said Ham.

Gender roles

In terms of gender roles, Ham said that the feminist movement sought to achieve perfect equality between men and women. While men and women are capable of doing many things equally, the Bible makes it plain that God also assigned men and women different responsibilities from the beginning, says Ham.

He cited Genesis 2:18 and 1 Timothy 2:12-13 as references to the origin of the first woman, claiming that they were written so that Christians would know how to assess authority in connection to the church.

"God gave different roles to man and woman in marriage," he reiterated. "For instance, the father is to be the spiritual head of the house. I encourage fathers to read Psalm 78. But God's Word also states that the husband and wife are to submit to each other in the roles God ordained for them, "submitting to one another out of reverence for Christ" (Ephesians 5:21).

"And there is a specific instruction for men to sacrificially pour out love on their wives: 'Husbands, love your wives, as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her' (Ephesians 5:25)," he added.

Talents

As for talents, he explained that God offers various gifts to various individuals, and that they vary depending on the grace provided to each one, and that they should be utilized and appreciated. He quoted Romans 12:6-8 and James 3:1 as his sources on the matter.

Wealth

Finally, he addressed wealth, claiming that the Bible makes it plain that not everyone will be wealthy, giving Matthew 26:11 as an example.

"We need to take God's Word as written and ensure that we do not conform to the world's message of equality," he stressed.

With that in mind, he pointed out that, most importantly, especially in terms of "equality," the Bible states that everyone is a sinner in need of the free gift of redemption purchased by the precious blood of Jesus Christ.