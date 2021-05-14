Maricopa County election officials reportedly deleted the entire 2020 election database of the voting machines before handing them over for audit.

The Gateway Pundit said that Arizona State Senate President Karen Fann discovered on Wednesday that the Maricopa County election officials, led by Supervisor Chairman Jack Sellers, deleted "all election information" from the main database, which included the "Results Tally and Reporting" of the 2020 elections.

Fann wrote to Sellers demanding an explanation on the matter. This was after the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting last week since they were unable to provide the passwords to the auditors of the 2020 election results audit along with the access to the routers used during the elections.

Fann urged the "assistance and cooperation" of Sellers in the letter she sent for the "three serious issues that have arisen in the course of the Senate's ongoing audit of the returns." The said issues are" "ongoing non-compliance with legislative subpoenas," "chain of custody and ballot organization anomalies," and "deleted databases."

"We have recently discovered that the entire 'Database' directory from the D drive of the machine 'EMSPrimary' has been deleted. This removes election related details that appear to have been covered by the subpoena. In addition, the main database for the Election Management System (EMS) Software, 'Results Tally and Reporting,' is not located anywhere on the EMSPrimary machine, even though all of the EMS Clients reference that machine as the location of the database," Fann pointed out in the letter.

"This suggests that the main database for all election-related data for the November 2020 General Election has been removed. Can you please advise as to why these folders were deleted, and whether there are any backups that may contain the deleted folders?" She stressed.

In terms of the anomalies, Fann listed the "apparent omissions, inconsistencies, and anomalies relating to Maricopa County's handling, organization, and storage of ballots" noticed by the auditors.

100 Percent Fed Up reported, as part of the anomalies, that the tamper-proof tape on the ballot boxes was cut open when the inspectors received them from the County officials. The inspectors also pointed out that there was a discrepancy in the Senate-reported number of ballots inside the boxes with that is actually in them.

Other anomalies identified were the ballot boxes were sealed with regular tape, the bags in which the ballots were stored were not sealed, and "the pink report slip is greater than the number of ballots in the batch," among others.

Fann also highlighted that the County "refused" to comply to the requirements needed in the audit such as "virtual images of routers" used during the elections with the reasoning that doing so would cost the County $6 million.

The Arizona State Senate President ended her letter hoping that the matter would be resolved constructively and that the County's officials with the necessary information or knowledge for the pending requirements to the audit be present in the meeting with the Senate set on May 18, which will be lived streamed to the public and attended by officials.

Fann emphasized that the resolution of the said issues is of "public concern."