The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem published a statement in support of Israel, calling Christian leaders to pray for the restoration of peace and calm, as well as "to stand in solidarity with Israel" and against the terror acts and rocket barrages emanating from Gaza.

The statement, from ICEJ President Dr. Jürgen Bühler, said:

"The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem stands in solidarity with Israel in the face of the reckless Palestinian rioting, terror attacks, and rocket barrages over recent days, and condemns Palestinian leaders for intentionally enflaming Muslim passions during Ramadan to ignite a dangerous religious conflict over Jerusalem."

The statement also mentioned that both of the Israeli and Arab leaders have helped steer the Middle East towards modernization and reconciliation. Nevertheless, it said that both Fatah and Hamas intended to upset the current dynamic of peace for the whole Middle East by inciting Palestinian militant groups.

By attacking on Yom Yerushalayim (Jerusalem Day), Hamas and Fatah were saying that they don't acknowledge Jewish claims to the city of Jerusalem, historically or Biblically. Instead, they have threatened to set the city on fire.

"And thus, we call upon world leaders to firmly stand against the inflammatory Palestinian rhetoric and actions," the statement concluded.

Through the Abraham Accords, the Middle East has lately undergone a substantial and unprecedented push toward normalization and peace. Both Fatah and Hamas, on the other hand, have sought to derail these developments.

"Besides their efforts to disrupt this newfound dynamic of peace for the entire Middle East, their actions also are meant to cover for their own failures, such as the canceling of Palestinian elections. Together with their backers in Iran and Turkey, they share full responsibility for this current escalation," said Dr. Susan Michael, USA director of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem.

Dr. Michael wrote of their experience of a zoom conference that was unexpectedly interrupted by sirens as international attendees watched Jerusalem-based colleagues flee to their bomb shelters. On Yom Yerushalayim (Jerusalem Day), Hamas troops in Gaza launched seven long-range missiles targeted at Jerusalem, indicating their rejection of any Jewish claim to ancient, biblical Jerusalem.

More than 1,000 rockets have been launched toward Israel from the Gaza Strip since Sunday. Some people, including six Israelis and two Arab Israelis, have been killed. Along with threatening Jews and Arabs within Israel, around 200 of the rockets landed within Gaza, killing and injuring civilians.

Correspondingly, as the upheaval in the Middle East between Israel and Palestine continues, Christian leaders and pastors in the United States are urging Christians to pray.

Franklin Graham, the founder of Samaritan's Purse, said on Facebook that he has many friends in Israel who are on both sides of the war as Jews and Arabs. The 68-year-old evangelist tweeted:

"People have been killed, families are cowering in fear in bomb shelters, and they need our prayers. As we are commanded in the Scriptures, let us 'pray for the peace of Jerusalem' (Psalm 122:6)."

Pastor Samuel Rodriguez of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference and Pastor Greg Laurie of Harvest Christian Fellowship in California both issued similar appeals to prayer for peace in Israel and the Middle East.