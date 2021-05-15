While Israel and Palestine engage one another in deadly conflict, violent clashes have also erupted between Israeli and Palestinian protesters in New York City, as protests have raged throughout the United States, and police have tried to keep the squabbling groups apart.

According to The Sun, protesters massed outside the Israeli embassy in Manhattan last evening as hundreds gathered to decry the deaths of at least 55 people in Gaza and Tel Aviv, including children.

Demonstrators carrying the Palestinian flag in favor of ending Israel's occupation of the West Bank were spotted in the photos taken by a correspondent. A street footage was also shown, which showed many violent confrontations happening in the middle of the street.

There was also a handful of pro-Israel counter-protesters at the embassy.

Tensions rapidly escalated, with the two rival factions exchanging shouts and accusations, with some of the clashes turning in blows.

During the heated conflict, one guy was spotted covered in blood after being whacked with a chair.

According to CBS2, a small group of individuals from both sides got together to try to have a calm discourse, but their attempts were mainly drowned out by yelling.

"I just want peace I don't want there to be violence anymore. I don't want kids to die. Moms to die, families to die, lose their homes," says one Free Palestine activist to NBC-NY.

According to the New York Police Department, no arrests were made during the protest on Tuesday.

Demonstrations also took place in Washington DC and Los Angeles, as tensions between Hamas and Israel erupted brutally throughout the night of Tuesday and in the morning of Wednesday.

Large groups of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in front of the State Department in Washington, D.C., with Democratic legislators Rashida Tlaib and Andre Carson joining them.

Tlaib claimed in her speech that Israel's recent "racist" treatment of Palestinian citizens was unacceptable, and that the Biden administration's backing for Israel had devolved into persecution of Palestine.

Similarly, outside the Israeli embassy in Los Angeles, a mob of more than 100 pro-Palestine demonstrators assembled.

Human rights violations and restrictive measures were alleged by speakers at the gathering against Israel's government.

Sami Wassef, one of the demonstrators, told the Los Angeles Daily News, "You can see Israeli aggression especially in Northern Jerusalem and Gaza. Houses are being confiscated and families thrown out."

What We Know So Far

On Tuesday night and Wednesday, heavy battles broke out between Israelis and Palestinians in and around Gaza.

As Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist organizations launched barrages of missiles toward Tel Aviv and Beersheba, Israel launched hundreds of attacks in Gaza into the early morning hours of Wednesday local time.

According to the Gaza health ministry, at least 49 Palestinians have been killed in the territory since Monday. Children were said to account for at least 10 of the victims.

Meanwhile in Israel, medical sources reported that six individuals have died.

The White House criticized Hamas' rocket assaults on Tuesday, saying Israel has a legal right to self-defense.

Biden, on the other hand, deployed his press secretary, Jen Psaki, to put pressure on Israel over the situation of Palestinians, urging that Jerusalem be a city of "coexistence."

Elsewhere, former President Donald Trump issued a statement stressing that the United States "will always strongly support Israel's right to defend itself."

Israel's adversaries knew that the United States stood strongly with Israel and there would be swift retribution if Israel was attacked," Trump added, explaining why his administration was dubbed as the "Peace Presidency."

The violence began on Monday, when over 160 rockets were fired from Gaza onto civilian gatherings, hitting as far as Jerusalem while hundreds of Israelis celebrated Jerusalem Day.

The escalation was quick after that.

Sixteen individuals were killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza on Wednesday.

According to witnesses and health authorities in Gaza, the Israeli's counterattack killed three individuals in a car, including a lady.

With sirens screaming in Tel Aviv, marking numerous rounds of missile attacks in Israel's heartland, many Israelis had a restless night.

As interceptor missiles from the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System flew across the sky, Israelis rushed to bunkers or laid down on the ground in towns more than 45 kilometers along the coast from Gaza.