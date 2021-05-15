Mario Murillo, the preacher and revivalist headquartered in California makes the case that President Joe Biden is a tyrant and explains why. He also advised Christians on what steps they should and should not take.

"It is "what" Joe Biden is that is affecting us, more than "who" he is," he wrote Wednesday.

"It is what he is that is the force behind his actions."

Murillo then described the president as a "tyrant," citing the following reasons:

"He wants to make it a criminal act to question his election."

Murillo brought out that back in 2016, Biden spearheaded the campaign to call Trump's victory into question. Biden believed that he and other Trump detractors had the right to dispute the legitimacy of Trump's election. Ironically, no one has the right to do the same with his win.

"Joe Biden is against free speech when it threatens him," the preacher said, adding that he thinks Biden is collaborating with the DOJ to trace anyone who still thinks Trump won, not just to label them as domestic terrorists, but also to shut down their businesses.

"If Joe Biden honestly believed he was elected legitimately-if he was an American who is truly looking out for you and me-he would demand a full investigation of the election and settle the doubts of the American people once and for all," declared Murillo.

"Joe Biden has exhibited a depraved indifference toward the welfare of Americans. "

Murillo claims that by opening the southern border and inviting undocumented migrants, he has enabled illegal aliens to transmit a variant strain of the coronavirus into the country. He added that it's an undeniable reality that untold thousands of possibly ill people have been discharged into America's neighborhoods.

"Joe Biden believes he, and not the Constitution guarantees our liberty."

Quoting Biden's speech that by July 4th, there's a high possibility that family and friends will be able to gather in their backyards or neighborhoods for a picnic or barbeque to celebrate Independence Day, Murillo underscored that Biden and his health experts had inserted several key limitations, including the need that the gatherings be limited to a small number.

"He is saying, that our freedom comes by his permission," comments the preacher.

More recently, Biden tweeted something that received tons of backlash for its dictatorial message and tone:

The rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do.



The choice is yours. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 13, 2021

This tweet alone shows what Biden thinks of Americans' freedoms and right to choose for themselves what they think is best for them

How then should Christians relate to Biden?

Murillo believes that American Christians will have to deal with Biden in the same way that Jesus dealt with Herod in Luke 13:31-32. He said that they will have to consider Biden as a "rogue president" and, as a result, see God as their current leader.

This is because, according to the preacher, Biden has revealed that his actions are beyond the law of man and God by ignoring factual science in order to maintain godless power over America and the Church.

Promptly, Murillo added: "We are not to be violent or riotous. We are not to engage in wild conspiracies or railing accusations. We are, however, to tell Biden we are going to be the Church."

Murillo defines being a member of the Church as believing what the Bible teaches about sexual immorality and gender roles. He continued by stating that Biden could not counsel Christians to cease their gatherings while encouraging extremism among the BLM movement and letting Antifa and illegal immigrants to take over the nation.