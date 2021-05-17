Israel reported on Sunday that they found "smoking gun" evidence of the Palestinian Hamas militant group using the toppled Jala Tower in Gaza, where several international media companies are housed. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said through Twitter that they have proof the building contained "Hamas military intelligence assets" and that the group was using the media as "human shields."

The attack on the building that housed Hamas, the Associated Press, and other international media was seen as a victory by Israel, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu highlighting the destruction on his official Instagram account. Breitbart reported that on Sunday, Israel shared evidence that the building was indeed used by the Iran-backed Palestiniant terror group through a report on the Jerusalem Post.

The report revealed how Israel had in fact shared intelligence with the U.S. showing how the Hamas operatives had infiltrated the building where offices of the Associated Press and Al-Jazeera were located. The report said that Israeli officials of more than one government office confirmed that the Prime Minister's recent phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden was to discuss the bombing of the building.

"We showed them the smoking gun proving Hamas worked out of that building," a source close to Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told JP. "I understand they found the explanation satisfactory."

After providing advance warning to civilians & time to evacuate, IDF fighter jets struck a multi-story building containing Hamas military intelligence assets.



The building contained civilian media offices, which Hamas hides behind and deliberately uses as human shields. pic.twitter.com/zeDjEquePD — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 15, 2021

The Associated Press, however, may not find any explanation "satisfactory" as President and CEO Gary Pruitt expressed dismay over the "incredibly disturbing development." Pruitt pointed out how AP's bureau had used the building for 15 years and "had no indication Hamas was in the building or active in the building."

"This is something we actively check to the best of our ability. We would never knowingly put our journalists at risk," Pruitt argued. Israel's Prime Minister told CBS' "Face the Nation" however, that it was a "perfectly legitimate target."

AP alleged that the attacks' purpose was to "to reduce, if not neutralize, the media's capacity to inform the public." Now, AP's executive editor Sally Buzbee is calling on an independent investigation into the bombing following Israel's claims of "smoking gun" evidence.

She said, "We think it's appropriate at this point for there to be an independent look at what happened yesterday-an independent investigation."

The IDF indicated that it forewarned civilians and gave them time to evacuate prior to the attack on the said building.

As of Sunday, Hamas was still firing rockets at Israel even though their officials claimed they wanted a ceasefire, Breitbart noted.

What's happened so far

As of early Monday, at least 188 Palestinians have reportedly died as a result of the conflict, including 55 children and 33 women and 1,230 people wounded. More than 34,000 Palestinians have been displaced.

About 70% of all Israeli civilians, on the other hand, had to run and hide in bomb shelters so as to protect themselves from Hamas' attacks.

The IDF indicated that to date, Hamas already shot more than 3,150 rockets at Israel, and had 460 rocket misfires. About 90% of all rockets have been intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system, more than 130 terrorists have been neutralized, and more than 820 terror targets have been struck. At least 10 Israelis have been killed in the conflict.

In response to non-stop rocket fire on Israeli civilians, the IDF launched Operation Guardian of the Walls one week ago. Here's what's happened so far: pic.twitter.com/sBcXSKxiMz — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 17, 2021

Many Christian leaders, as well as United Nations officials are now calling for peace in the Israel-Palestine region. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the "utterly appalling" conflicts in the Middle East, warning of an "uncontainable security and humanitarian crisis" if the fighting does not stop.

Guterres said, "This senseless cycle of bloodshed, terror and destruction must stop immediately."