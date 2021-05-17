UFC Fighter Beneil Dariush, who won for the seventh time in a row, hailed Jesus and dedicated his incredible triumph to victims of Marxist ideas after his win.

"First things first, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, that's number one," Dariush said in a post-fight interview inside the octagon to UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, reports The Blaze.

On Saturday night, UFC fighter Beneil Dariush stunned the crowd at Ultimate Fighting Championship 262. Dariush, who is ranked No. 7 in the lightweight division, beat No. 5 contender Tony Ferguson in Houston's Toyota Center.

Dariush sent a message to Elon Musk after his hard-fought unanimous decision victory against Ferguson (30-27, 30-27, 30-27). He also reportedly slammed Marxism.

"Number two, Dariush said, I want to dedicate this fight to all the people who've been hurt by Marxist ideologies. There are millions of you."

"It's just a fight, I know it's not much, the triumphant boxer added, "but I want you to know that I love you. And I understand the pain... I don't completely understand, but I love you. I understand your pain."

From there, Dariush humorously voiced his dissatisfaction with Elon Musk for failing to deliver a Tesla vehicle to him after a six-month wait.

"Joe, I want to call out your buddy Elon. Elon Musk! Where is my wife's car, bro? I have been waiting for six months," Dariush chuckled and added, "I'm having a baby. I need a big car; I need to protect my daughter. Let's go, Elon, get me my car."

Elon Musk responded to Dariush's humorous call-out and simply tweeted in the affirmative:

Coming soon. Sorry for the delay! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2021

Bits About Dariush

Dariush, an Assyrian, grew up on a farm in Iran until he was nine years old, when he and his parents migrated to the United States. Dariush started training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu in 2007, and in just five years earned his black belt. He made his UFC debut in 2014.

As a Christian, Dariush is fervent about his faith, which he openly discusses on his Instagram feed on a regular basis.

Dariush has done missionary work in Haiti and funded the establishment of an orphanage on the impoverished Caribbean island.

He has also volunteered for organizations all around the globe, including a campaign to support Iraqis who have been displaced by ISIS by assisting them in relocating to Brazil as refugees.

Dariush even traveled to the Philippines, feeding the impoverished and volunteering at institutions that safeguard children from human trafficking.

"I'm so grateful the Lord broke me out of my "auto drive" because I am not here for 'good works' that can be done in "auto drive" I am here for one reason only which is my faith in Jesus as Lord and savior," wrote the sport's champ on one of his IG posts.

"The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want (Psalm 23:1). God will provide your every need at every turn. Our job is to remember there is a difference between need and want. #allglorytoGod" he said in another post.

That being said, Rose Namajunas, a UFC fighter, is Beneil Dariush's sister-in-faith in the ring. She also thanked God immediately after her victory last month.

She told Joe Rogan, "I did it again, but God did it. I really just had to have faith in Him but that's what got me through."