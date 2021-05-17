A New York Catholic Church reportedly received massive support following the hate crimes it experienced last week that included a toppled statue of Jesus and a burned American flag.

The Christian Post (CP) said hundreds attended the vigil held by the St. Athanasius Church in New York City in "support and solidarity" against the hate crimes experienced by the parish.

The vandalism, as per CP, was announced by the church on Friday morning through its Facebook Page and actually occured on Thursday night by an unidentified individual who pushed the statue of the crucified Christ and broke it into pieces after jumping over the parish's fence. The unidentified individual then sent the American flag hanging outside the church in flames before leaving.

"We are deeply saddened to inform you that the Cross on our Church property was vandalized last night. This exhibition of violence and religious hatred is very disturbing. This is definitely an offensive act not only to our Parish but to the Catholic Church!" The St. Athanasius said in its Facebook post.

The church invited parishioners to attend the vigil after announcing the vandalism stating that there would be media coverage for the event, which is meant to convey that "hatred can never win". The vigil was held in at 730pm on the corner of 61st Street and Bay Parkway.

The Diocese of Brooklyn also released a statement on the vandalism from the church's Parish Priest Monsignor David Cassato who condemned it as "an act of hatred," CP noted.

"Today is the saddest day of my 20 years here at this parish. I went over and spoke to the students in the school about what happened, telling them that hate never wins. We are, and must be, a community that continues to share the message of Easter, that which is of love, hope, and forgiveness," Cassato said.

In the statement, Cassato said the crucifix was installed in memory of his mother last 2010 and that the matter was already under investigation by local police "as a hate crime." Cassato, who discovered the vandalism, invited anyone who has information regarding the crime to get in touch with Crime Stoppers.

After the vigil, the church announced its gratitude for those who came and thanked them along with the local police who maintained order during the vigil. The church was actually surprised at the outcome of the vigil due to its short notice, stating that it confirms the unity of its parishioners and community.

"Hundreds of people came in person and hundreds joined us on Facebook Live for tonight's Prayer Vigil! On such a short notice we all came together to show how strong our Faith is!

What an amazing crowd! We are one community! We are one family! We love each other! (heart emoji) (praying hands emoji)

Huge Thank You to NYPD, especially NYPD 62nd Precinct for coming tonight! (heart emoji)