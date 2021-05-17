David Lane, founder of the American Renewal Project, says that secularism's century-old strategy of de-Christianizing and secularizing America introduced another heinous perversion when President Joe Biden became the first president in modern history to exclude God from the National Day of Prayer Proclamation, both in word and practice. That is akin to America formally and practically announcing that it "no longer wants or needs God."

"President Biden's deliberate omission presents a striking example of the advancing deterioration of the American culture," Lane wrote on Charisma Magazine.

He says that the degree of this degradation may be seen in the sharp contrast between the present president's meek and mundane profession and Democrat President Harry Truman's brilliant proclamation in 1952:

"Whereas from the earliest days of our history our people have been accustomed to turn to Almighty God for help and guidance; and "Whereas in times of national crisis when we are striving to strengthen the foundations of peace and security we stand in special need of divine support; and "Whereas the Congress, by a joint resolution approved on April 17, 1952 [66 Stat. 64], has provided that the President 'shall set aside and proclaim a suitable day each year, other than a Sunday, as a National Day of Prayer, on which the people of the United States may turn to God in prayer and meditation.'"

Using Charles H. Spurgeon's (1834-1892) statements regarding "hewers of wood and drawers of water in the tents of Jehovah" as "more to be envied than the princes who riot in the pavilions of kings," Lane contends that this was no mystery to the America's Founding Fathers, who emphasized that a culture's religion and moral fiber were the key to sustainable freedom.

He also referenced Horace Greeley (1811-1872), editor and publisher of The New-York Tribune, America's most prominent 19th-century newspaper, on the advantages of America's Judeo-Christian basis, which was thought to be the most powerful in the world.

"It impossible to mentally or socially enslave a Bible-reading people. The principles of the Bible are the groundwork of human freedom," said Greeley at that time.

"Alas, cultural Marxism has deeply taken root in present-day America and its branches-political correctness, multiculturalism and secularism-are bearing bad fruit," Lane lamented.

"Consequently, one would be hard pressed to find over the last 75 years a publicly educated student who can list the seven activities that God detests," he added.

The seven Lane mentioned were from Prov. 6:17-19 which listed "haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked plans, feet that make haste to evil, a false witness who breathes out lies, and one who sows discord among brothers," as abominations to God.

Agreeing with Dr. Bruce K. Waltke, who claims that Solomon began his list of abominations with "haughty eyes" because "no vice stands in sharper opposition to wisdom and fear of God than pride," Lane said that as proud as Americans are, they have moved farther and farther away from the biblically based structure and framework established by the Founding Fathers during the 17th century.

As a consequence, not only is today's American society "biblically ignorant," but it is also foolishly pursuing evil, he claims.

Aside from laws restricting religious liberty, Lane cited contradicting ideas and the "blending of beliefs" with many schools of thought on religion, a process known as syncretism.

"One might as well deny the existence of evil in the world, or the absolute fact that God does have enemies," he commented.

"Heretical syncretism is nothing else than the corollary of a biblically illiterate nation and dismally ignorant and unsound leaders making headway," he added.

According to Lane, Marxism is now wrecking America.

"Communism abolishes eternal truths, it abolishes all religion, and all morality, instead of constituting them on a new basis ..." Marx stated in The Communist Manifesto (1848).

Lane again quoted Spurgeon for his statement that socialism is more than an economic or political issue. He also associated Critical Race Theory with state-sanctioned racism.