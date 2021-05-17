Actress and "Duck Dynasty" star Sadie Robertson Huff and her husband, Christian, announced the birth of their daughter after a challenging pregnancy.

Honey James was born on Tuesday and Sadie shared a glimpse of her on Instagram.

"We saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey," she wrote.

"The pure goodness of God. [S]tory to come, but I'm way too occupied right now by cuteness," she further said.

The actress revealed that the name of their daughter was inspired by Proverbs 16: 24.

"Gracious words are like honey, sweetness to the soul and health to the body," the verse says.

She went on to explain that when she and her husband started dating, they went through Proverbs together and when she got into the verse, she told Christian, "[Y]ou have words like honey. [T]hey are so sweet and are healing places in my heart I didn't even know needed to be healed."

Moreover, she said that on their first date, wherein they went to do pottery together, she wrote "honey" on her cup, calling Christian "the boy with the honey words." The word also reminded her of her great grandma "who calls everyone she loves" as "honey."

Captured by The Christian Post, Sadie revealed on social media that she contracted COVID-19 while pregnant in October last year.

"I'm not going to lie, this has been one of the most challenging things. I got Covid-19 and ended up getting very sick. I know everyone experiences [C]ovid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I've definitely struggled through this one! Thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well. I'm no longer in the hospital...and [I] have just about fully recovered," she said.

"I will say my dependency on Jesus has never felt greater in some of the hardest moment of this sickness. I'm thankful I serve a savior who is with me in these moments that feel rather lonely. My heart and my families heart goes out to everyone suffering with Covid," she added.

Sadie told People that she met Christian through her sister Bella's friends, when she went to visit Florida in July 2018.

His cousin invited her for a night at the beach and brought Christian with them. Sadie tried avoiding him, not wanting to get into a relationship yet. But before the evening ended, he made her follow him on social media. When she did, she discovered that Christian actually sent him a sweet message two years ago, encouraging her about God's work in her life, after he saw her speaking at a youth conference. He also called Sadie "the most beautiful girl in the world." She was moved and delighted with his words.

They became official after a few months and Christian proposed at their joint birthday party, after almost a year of dating.

In November 2019, the couple tied the knot in Louisiana.