Canadian pastor Artur Pawlowski, who earlier this month was detained because he was claimed to have held a religious service that breached new public health rules on meetings, was freed on bond and said he had been grossly mistreated while in police detention.

Pawlowski, 48, the pastor of Calgary's Fortress (Cave) of Adullam Church, also cautioned his fellow Canadians about the country officials' rising authoritarianism. The preacher told Rebel News in an interview, "They are doing this to me. They are going to come after you. It's just a matter of time. "

"We have become political prisoners in Canada because we dare to challenge their corruption," he said. "Because that's what it is, the whole system is corrupted. The politicians are corrupt people."

According to CBN news, Pawlowski also charged the Canadian legal system of being corrupt, adding "if they can do this to me, they can do this to you. And anyone they wish."

Additionally, the preacher discussed the difficult circumstances surrounding his arrest. "As you saw, I was taken in the middle of the road. They threw me behind the police vehicle. My head was down and my feet up," he told the reporters.

On the day of his arrest, he was on his way home when his car was stopped by at least six patrol cars. He and his brother Dawid were charged of violating public health orders for gatherings because of Saturday's church service.

Due to the manner Pawlowski was restrained, the police officers were unable to transport him in their car. He said that he was placed in a police vehicle, a "short version of a van," and was forced to lie down in a cramped space for an hour with his hands bound behind him.

The pastor said that one of the cops threatened to file an assault complaint against him if he kicked an officer. He said he was being assaulted, considering how he and his brother were arrested, but the police were the ones threatening him with with an assault complaint.

"You can imagine how painful that was," Pawlowski continued. "That was actual torture, I was being tortured by the way they did it. One hour with my whole body on the handcuffs. It was unbelievable."

The preacher then went on to explain his experience inside the prison.

He said that it was just concrete and light with no bedding.

Pawlowski added that the officials deprived him and his brother Dawid of sleep, as well as denying his request for a Bible. When the guard's shift changed, however, everything changed, and he was treated kindly by the new guard, a certain Staff Sergeant Campbell, who provided him with a mattress and a Bible.

The pastor explained that two men from the second set of guards treated him humanely, even letting him walk around and giving him coffee. He then described how, in his experience facing authorities, some of them treated him with a vendetta because he would often challenge them.

"I say, most of them have a vendetta, it has become personal. It looks like, me, challenging their authority-that's unacceptable. Me, having a big mouth, and when I open my mouth they don't like it," he said. "So it was clear, you could see, it was a vendetta. They recognize us right away, they knew who we were, and they were mocking us."

"One jailer would just put his hands like, 'praise the Lord, praise the Lord' and laughing at us and pointing, like totally mocking our faith, mocking us, zero respect. Not just for a clergyman -zero respect for us as humans," he said. "We were dogs. That's how we were treated there."

The brothers were subsequently transported to a new prison facility, which the pastor characterized as "hell." They were reportedly put in a "filthy cell" with 30 other detainees and told they couldn't contact their attorneys.

The preacher also alleged that the authorities in his community have a grudge against him.

"It becomes personal, it becomes a personal vendetta and (Alberta Premier) Jason Kenney coming out and saying that, 'I'm going to crush Pawlowski,' that really broke my heart because it shows the level of evil. Evil! They're evil people. The premier of Alberta is an evil man."

"I think we have fallen very, very low in our country," Pawlowski concluded.

Watch the video below to leran more about how Pastor Pawlowski's imprisonment contradicts the authorities' push for "health" and more, according to him.