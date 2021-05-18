Rev. Billy Graham, the world-famous evangelist whose ministry impacted hundreds of millions of people, is the focus of a new PBS documentary airing Monday, May 17.

According to Faithwire, the two-hour documentary, "Billy Graham," highlights the life and ministry of one of history's most well-known and influential religious figures.

Director Sarah Colt spent almost two years examining video footages, listening to audio recordings, and conducting interviews to showcase how Graham's influence impacted America's religious life, as per Religion News.

A Look back on Billy Graham's Life

William Franklin Graham was born four days before World War I ended on November 7, 1918.

He was raised on a dairy farm during the Great Depression and established a strong work ethic that he carried throughout his ministry of six decades. Graham had a dramatic conversion to Jesus Christ when he was 16 years old, thanks to the preaching of itinerant evangelist Mordecai Ham.

In 1939, he was ordained at a Southern Baptist church after answering God's call to the ministry.

He graduated from Wheaton College in Illinois four years later, where he met and married Ruth.

Graham learned evangelism on the radio and then via Youth for Christ, an organization established to evangelize young people and veterans during World War II.

Graham preached across Europe and the United States after the war.

However, it was his Los Angeles Crusade in 1949 that won him worldwide acclaim. The sessions were originally planned for three weeks but were stretched to more than eight weeks.

The news media reported at the time that "in the city of Los Angeles, the largest tent ever erected for a revival meeting is now complete,"

A total of 6,500 people were accommodated in the tent, with thousands more standing around the outside.

Graham began a revival campaign in New York in 1957, preaching to over 2 million people at places including Yankee Stadium and Madison Square Garden. People queued for hours to hear the gospel, and 56,000 people decided to follow Jesus.

America's Pastor

Graham's involvement in politics is highlighted in the film, as is his reputation as an advisor to numerous presidents, especially Richard Nixon. He was a friend of 11 presidents, both Democrats and Republicans.

For his many undertakings, former US President George H.W. Bush proclaimed him "America's Pastor."

The preacher was not also hesitant to speak out against society's ills. He fought racism with the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., and refused to host a crusade in South Africa unless the meetings were integrated.

"Don't ever say it's a white man's religion or a black man's religion," Graham was quoted saying. "Christ belongs to all people. He belongs to the whole world. "

The goal of the "American Experience" production is to educate audiences about Rev. Graham's significant impact on millions of people in over 185 nations and territories.

His visit was even welcomed by notorious dictatorial leaders. Kim Il-sung of North Korea is one of them. He was authorized to preach in Pyongyang by Kim Il-sung. Even if it was in sanctioned churches, it is nevertheless a remarkable achievement for an itinerant minister in a totalitarian nation.

The preacher was instrumental in changing the world, and the world took notice.

Since 1955, the Gallup organization has named Billy Graham one of the "10 most admired men in the world," a record 54 times, including 48 times in a row. That is more than any other individual in history.

Listen to his last message to America and the rest of the world.