In a new episode of the CooperStuff podcast, Skillet frontman John Cooper discussed political tyranny, the implications for church leaders, and the church's responsibility in the modern day.

Following the declaration by the Biden administration that everyone who has been vaccinated would no longer be required to wear a mask inside, Skillet frontman John Cooper voiced his views on Facebook and made some fascinating points via his "CooperStuff" podcast.

"I like to understand the political agenda you see," the singer says. "I got to get to the bottom of something like I'm some kind of sleuth."

He said that although it's excellent news, he'd want to know why it's so "arbitrary." It makes him worried because if it's so arbitrary, they can certainly just flip it again.

He also expressed worry about the church's Christianity being divided like crazy right and that a lot of times, it's based on things that, to him, are not biblical issues but rather political agendas.

"I don't like how Christians seem to like this, we have a lot of them, not all of them, of course, but a lot of our Christian pastors who write all these think pieces and they seem like president Biden or the CDC director or whoever they seem to like."

Cooper then questioned these Christian leaders' "think pieces" in defense of the government's totalitarian policies, referring to them as emotion-based and provoked by the emotions of political leaders or people in general who are influenced by the media and politicians.

"This is why it's so concerning because literally within the last three weeks... there have been many, many Christian think pieces in the last three weeks about why Christians should keep masking, why Christians should not open up their churches..."

Concerning Critical Race Theory, he stated that basically, all of the social justice things will be checked off, and if one is into it, they're probably into the mask, and they probably don't want churches to open, regardless of whether what one is saying is biblically accurate or scientifically proven.

Concerning deconstructionism, he said that social justice contains many deconstructionist ideas, which he thinks have seeped into the minds of many people without their knowledge.

Cooper also contends that the government does not have the authority to bar people from entering churches to worship Christ even if they disagree with government-mandated health procedures.

Concerning the response of churches, the singer believes that it is their duty to speak up and push back when necessary. To discern where the boundary should be drawn between obeying state regulations and following God's directives for the church.

"At what point is it just for the church to have a prophetic voice to the government to say, no, no, it is unjust and is tyrannical? You need to get back into your place, you are stepping out of your sphere of sovereignty, your sphere of rule given by God.. You're stepping out of your lane, and you're stepping into our lane. You do not have any business in the lane of the parents. You have no business being in the lane of the church. You have no business being in the lane of my personal body. Right?" was what Cooper said as his sincere question.

"Meanwhile, Christians are carrying water for them. So, I would actually flip it back and say, 'You keep saying that it's not about our rights, but you're actually the one supporting a government that is actually hurting people,'" he added.

Cooper then reiterated at the conclusion of his speech that the Biden administration's policies are plainly an "overreach" that is harming children, businesses, and the nation as a whole.

Watch Skillet frontman John Cooper's latest CooperStuff podcast episde below: