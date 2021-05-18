President Joe Biden is said to have cancelled another set of former President Donald Trump's executive orders that included one meant to honor those "who have contributed positively to America throughout our history."

The Christian Post (CP) reported that Biden revoked Trump's Executive Order 13934 last Friday. The said executive order, entitled "Building and Rebuilding Monuments for American Heroes," was signed by Trump on July 3, 2020 in an effort to create a National Garden of Heroes that will "depict historically significant Americans," particularly those "who have contributed positively to America throughout our history."

According to CP, Trump's July 2020 executive order honors both conservatives and liberals that have played a monumental role in America's history through the National Garden Of American Heroes. Trump announced who these Americans were during his speech in Mount Rushmore, which primarily include U.S. Presidents George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, James Madison, and Ronald Reagan.

The list also includes U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, Leaders of Civil Rights Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King Jr., and Frederick Douglass; pro-life activist Nellie Gray; and televangelist Billy Graham.

In the "Executive Order On The Revocation Of Certain Presidential Actions And Technical Amendment," Biden did not explain the reason for revoking Trump's Executive Order 13934 along with the other executive orders revoked.

While Trump's Executive Order to "Build and Rebuild Monuments To American Heroes" clearly stipulated the reason for the directive was to show gratitude to "those who came before."

"America owes its present greatness to its past sacrifices. Because the past is always at risk of being forgotten, monuments will always be needed to honor those who came before," Trump said in the Purpose of Executive Order 13934.

"In our public parks and plazas, we have erected statues of great Americans who, through acts of wisdom and daring, built and preserved for us a republic of ordered liberty," he added.

"These statues are not ours alone, to be discarded at the whim of those inflamed by fashionable political passions; they belong to generations that have come before us and to generations yet unborn. My Administration will not abide an assault on our collective national memory," he stressed.

"In the face of such acts of destruction, it is our responsibility as Americans to stand strong against this violence, and to peacefully transmit our great national story to future generations through newly commissioned monuments to American heroes."

Biden's executive order also cancelled Trump's Executive Order 13933 (Protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues and Combating Recent Criminal Violence), 13925 (Preventing Online Censorship), 13964 (Rebranding United States Foreign Assistance To Advance American Influence), 13978 (Building the National Garden of Heroes), and 13980 (Protecting Americans From Overcriminalization Through Regulatory Reform).

Biden's Executive Order also amended Executive Order 14003, "revoked Executive Order 13957 (Creating Schedule F in the Excepted Service), and amended the Civil Service Rule VI to implement the changes for Executive Order 14003. The said amendments were done to "enhance the efficiency of the civil service and promote good administration and systematic application of merit system principles."

The Christian Post said that the new executive order of Biden is consistent with the president's actions of reversing the policies his predecessor has embraced, citing other executive orders revoked such as the Mexico City Policy, the 1776 Commission, and the ban on fetal tissue resarch.