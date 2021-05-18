An army chaplain who has been serving for 16 years has een reported to file an appeal against the reprimand he received for questioning President Joe Biden's Transgender Policy entitled "Enabling All Qualified Americans To Serve Their Country In Uniform" that was signed on January 25.

The Christian Headlines reported that 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade Army Chaplain Major Andrew Calvert has filed an appeal for receiving a General Officer Memorandum of Reprimand that could end his more than a decade of military career.

Calvert received the Reprimand after he posted in Facebook that those who identify as transgender are actually "mentally unfit" to join the army. He was then put under investigation on the account that his comments are against "treating people with dignity and respect" and against supporting "the Commander in Chief" and his policies "against all forms of discrimination on the bases of gender identity."

Supporting "the Commander in Chief" actually pertains to Biden's executive order for Transgenders serving in the military. In Biden's executive order, he clearly pinpointed that he is reversing what former President Trump instituted in banning transgender persons to join the Armed Forces, as well as, to "take steps to transition gender while serving." Biden made it a policy beginning this year that transgenders can serve in the military "openly" and "free from discrimination" provided they can "meet the appropriate standards."

The investigation, according to Calvert's legal counsel First Liberty Institute, "concluded that Chaplain Calvert violated DoD Directive 1344.10 and Army Regulation (AR) 600-20, and recommended that Chaplain Calvert receive a GOMOR."

According to the Christian Headlines, Calvert's lawyers were asserting the veteran's right in the First Amendment for "religious speech" being the army chaplain. His comments, they stressed, were an expression of his religious beliefs that are constitutionally protected yet the army has violated by giving him the Reprimand.

First Liberty Institute sent the appeal dated May 12 to Lieutenant General Robert White, the Commanding General of Fort Hood for the "Rebuttal" of the Reprimand.

"Taking adverse action against Chaplain Calvert because he expressed his sincerely held religious beliefs and personal views on matters of public concern lacks any basis in law. Moreover, you are hereby notified that issuing a GOMOR against a chaplain in retaliation for his expression of his sincerely held religious beliefs is unconstitutional, and violates DoD and U.S. Army regulations," First Liberty sternly pointed out.

First Liberty also condemned the "inappropriate and offensive" remarks made by 3D SFAB Headquarters Commander Colonel Trotter against Calvert that the Reprimand violates the latter's religious beliefs. First Liberty said neither Trotter nor the US Army are capable of determining "what does or does not violate or infringe upon any Soldier's religious beliefs." First Liberty persisted that speaking in opposition to the policies does not merit him to be punished for it and cited a quote from General Douglas MacArthur on it.

"As stated in our rebuttal letter, taking adverse action against a chaplain for expressing his or her sincerely held religious beliefs is not only legally wrong, it is morally wrong. We request that you withdraw the GOMOR and disapprove the investigator's findings and conclusions. Should you refuse to do so, we are prepared to take all necessary legal action to vindicate Chaplain Calvert's rights," First Liberty reiterated in ending their appeal.