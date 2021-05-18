Twitter reportedly suspended the account of Spanish politician Francisco Jose Contreras for posting that men "cannot get pregnant."

Faithwire said Contreras announced in Facebook that his Twitter account was suspended for merely pointing out biological truths that men "cannot get pregnant" because they have "no womb or eggs." Contreras posted on Twitter in response to an article that announced a transgender male was going to give birth to a baby girl.

Twitter temporarily barred Contreras' account for "hate speech." Twitter explained that Contreras' post was contrary to their policies on content that threatens others on the basis of gender, gender identity, and sexual orientation.

"Keep in mind that repeated defaults may lead to permanent suspension of your account. Go to Twitter not to fix the problem with your account," Faithwire quoted Twitter in warning Contreras before the latter was forced to delete his tweet.

In his Facebook account, Contreras posted a graphic used in Biology classes that shows the male reproductive system and its various parts. Contreras said his account was blocked for 12 hours for "incitement to hatred" before he quoted his post blocked by Twitter.

"The hateful tweet (which I have been forced to delete) was one that said: 'A man cannot get pregnant. A man does not have a uterus or eggs'," he said, "'It's a lie. A man cannot get pregnant. A man does not have a uterus or eggs.'"

"It is seen that this is already fascist biology. Next time I'll try 2 +2 = 4," he retorted.

Contreras also disclosed in his Facebook post that Twitter threatened to permanently suspend his account if he repeats this "breach."

In an interview with Life Site, Contreras said he was not the first Spanish conservative politician to be banned by Twitter as other members of his political party, Vox, have been previously suspended of their accounts in the said Big Tech platform.

Contreras pointed out that despite this opposition from Twitter, he and his political party members will not stop speaking the truth.

"We will not yield to Twitter imposing a twisted (and anthropologically wrong) worldview. We will continue to speak the truth about human nature. Biological truth should not be regarded as 'hate speech'. It's biology, not bigotry," he told Life Site during his interview.

Life Site reported that Contreras has received a lot of support regarding Twitter's "outrageous" suspension of his account. The said supporters have created a hash tag #AManCannotBePregnant. One of his supporters was renowned Spanish author and journalist Mario Noya who condemned Twitter's move in his account.

Contrera's post on Facebook has received similar report where supporters expressed how simple biology could not be understood and be censured as a "hate threat." Supporters stressed the lack of intelligence and the extreme "sensitivity" of Twitter on the matter.

This is but one of the latest reports showing how Big Tech is censoring the voices of those who are speaking out and proclaiming Biblical and scientific truths, particularly those that the gender-crazed Left are pushing for.