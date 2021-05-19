More people have experienced God's miracles as Sean Feucht's worship concerts continued in the country.

Feucht proceeded to Georgia and Alabama for his "Let Us Worship" events last week, spreading the Gospel and sharing the love of God, CBN News reported.

During their concert on Wednesday, the singer shared about a man whose heart was touched by the Lord in Dalton, Georgia.

"Michael was going to blow his head off by this parking lot in North Georgia tonight until someone found him. AND ONE GOD ENCOUNTER CHANGED IT ALL!!!!!!! FROM SUICIDAL TO SAVED, BAPTIZED & SET FREE!!!!" Feucht posted on Instagram.

Michael revealed that he took drugs that day and was thinking of committing suicide but when the praise team prayed for him, he felt that he was changed. He was then baptized during the event and planned to join a discipleship group in the local church.

"I've never seen anything like this before. I feel good. I've never had anything like this happen," he said.

The next day, Feucht's event then visited Thomasville, Georgia and many people have surrendered their lives to Jesus.

The worship leader preached the Word of God, urging people to profess the Lordship of Christ. The event went on for a "Jesus jam" where they worshipped and danced together.

"This is how we celebrate mass salvations, healings, miracles, race barriers breaking down in the South, and revival breaking out!!!" Feucht stated.

The singer's team also went to Mobile in Alabama on Friday where a woman was healed from a lifelong disease, losing her sense of touch. She said that she was watching the event at home but felt that the Holy Spirit was telling her to go to the event. She drove for an hour to the venue and joined the crowd for prayer and worship. To her surprise, she discovered that God healed her from her sickness.

"I touched the grass, and I felt the grass and the dirt. I could never get over it totally until tonight," the woman shared.