National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Anthony Fauci reportedly flip-flopped again after confirming Kentucky Senator Rand Paul's "theater" comment by admitting he only wore masks for show.

The Blaze reported that Paul was right in saying Fauci wore masks only for show after the latter admitted in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Tuesday that he wore it to avoid "giving mixed signals."

According to The Blaze, Fauci was in the ABC program to discuss the new mask recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for vaccinated people. The host, George Stephanopoulos, asked Fauci regarding his personal masking habits in line with the said changes.

"I'm obviously careful because I'm a physician and a health care provider. I am now much more comfortable in people seeing me indoors without a mask, I mean, before the CDC made the recommendation change I didn't want to look like I was giving mixed signals," Fauci responded.

"But being a fully vaccinated person the chances of my getting infected in an indoor setting is extremely low," he added. "And that's the reason why in indoor settings now I feel comfortable about not wearing a mask because I'm fully vaccinated."

The Blaze pointed out that such statements were contrary to what Fauci said earlier. Paul has not commented on Fauci's newest remarks on the masks as of writing time.

Paul and Fauci has been on string of arguments regarding the masking guidelines since last year where the former called the latter's masking advocacy as a form of "submission" required from the American people.

In March, Paul cornered Fauci during the Senate hearing to explain the masking guidelines for vaccinated people since "there's no science behind it." Paul went on to state that wouldn't wearing the masks be just "theater," meaning all for show, since one already has immunity. To which, Fauci strongly retorted it is not but as added protection.

Fauci, as per Good Morning America, was interviewed last May 18 to discuss the confusion that has risen with the CDC's new mask guidance. During the interview, Fauci talked on the effects of the new masking guidelines for leaders, local businesses, and fully vaccinated people.

Last Sunday, the CDC released its new mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people wherein they were advised to "resume activities without wearing a mask."

"Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance," the CDC said in its website.

The CDC went on to say that the said recommendations could help those who are fully vaccinated make their decisions for daily activities. The CDC pointed out that they are based on current findings on vaccines wherein people fully vaccinated can start doing the same things they did prior to the pandemic.

The center defined that a person is considered fully vaccinated if there has been two weeks since they had their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or their single dose of Johnson & Johnson-Janssen vaccine.