Former Vice President Mike Pence holds President Biden responsible for the present Middle East turmoil.

In an op-ed for the conservative publication National Review, Pence noted the progress toward Middle East peace gained during his tenure as vice president while criticizing Biden's policies.

"Israel is enduring the worst outbreak of violence in at least seven years," he said. "A direct result of the weakness shown by the Biden administration from its first day in office. Many Americans witnessing the recent bloodshed in Israel are perplexed by how quickly violence erupted after years of calm."

"The answer is that President Biden and congressional Democrats have abandoned unambiguous support for our ally Israel, emboldened our enemies, and turned their back on the policy that yielded historic peace deals in the Middle East," he argued.

The former vice president also referred to the Middle East peace treaties made by the Trump administration.

Back in September, Trump mediated while Israel negotiated peace treaties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Former President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE Deputy Supreme Commander Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed were present during the negotiation.

"This historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders and the courage of the United Arab Emirates and Israel to chart a new path that will unlock the great potential in the region," read a joint statement tweeted by Trump back then.

Pence noted that the "groundbreaking peace accords happened not in spite of America's support for Israel, but because of it. Other nations knew where America stood with absolute certainty."

"They knew America would respond forcefully if our citizens or allies were threatened. As a result, they responded rationally by pursuing peace and harmony," he continued.

Pence criticized Biden for reinstating more than $200 million funding to Palestinians and removing the Iran-backed Houthis off the list of designated terrorist groups while simultaneously attempting to re-establish the nuclear agreement with Iran's extremist leadership.

The former vice president claims that "President Biden has emboldened anti-Semitic terrorist groups such as Hamas by shunning Israeli leaders and restoring more than $200 million in aid to the Palestinians that had been canceled by the Trump-Pence administration."

"He unilaterally took the Iranian-backed Houthis off the list of designated terrorist organizations. And worst of all, he has announced his intention to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal, destabilizing the entire region," he added.

Pence next addressed the topic of Hamas, emphasizing his adamant opposition to any comparison between Israel and the terrorist organization.

"Every tepid statement uttered by the Biden-Harris administration is built on a false equivalency between Israel and Hamas," he said. "One is a sovereign nation with a legitimate government and a trusted ally. The other is an internationally recognized terrorist organization that has fired more than 3,000 rockets at Jewish families and businesses in the past week. There is no moral equivalency between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas."

Pence closed his piece by pleading with readers to pray for peace and unity.

"Americans should pray for the peace of Jerusalem and stand without apology for our most cherished ally, Israel until the violence is quelled and Israel's security is restored," he concluded.