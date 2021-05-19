To fight cultural Christianity, megachurch pastor Jonathan Stockstill has launched his first book, "The Real Jesus, Challenging What You Know About the Greatest Person Who Ever Lived."

Stockstill, presently Lead Pastor of the Bethany Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was a Pastor's son and a ministry leader since age 17. Since 2011, through his efforts, five new Church Campuses have been established around Louisia. He also founded Bethany College and helped establish 3400 new Churches globally in collaboration with the Surge Project.

As he helped expand the church around the globe, he informed the Christian Post that he had written his new book "put the person of Jesus Christ back in the center of what it means to be a Christian."

"People commonly confuse their church attendance, spiritual habits and good deeds as a sufficient substitute for their own faith in and relationship with Jesus," he explained, "he added, emphasizing how he critiques religious rituals in his book.

Stockstill went on to say that his hope for "The Real Jesus" is that it will allow readers to see Jesus as He truly is and understand what it means to be a disciple.

In addition to being a preacher, the father of four is a renowned musician who has released more than ten albums. He wrote nearly 100 songs by the time he was 30.

In an edited transcript of his interview with The Christian Post, Stockstill discusses the distinctions between cultural Christianity and the biblical command to follow Christ.

When asked why he wrote The Real Jesus, he listed three reasons: restoring the person of Jesus Christ to the center of what it means to be a Christian, his personal encounter with God in October of 2007 that transformed his life permanently, and Jesus' command that says "if you love me, you will obey my commands."

"This book is all about the man, the model, and the message of Jesus Christ," he said.

On Western society's version of Jesus, he said that "the idea of Christianity has become a to-do list for many" whereas "Jesus just desires to know each of more intimately."

On why worshipping God is beneficial to a believer's relationship with Him, Stockstill pointed out that there are several occasions in the Bible when praise preceded a significant breakthrough.

"A Jesus-centered mentality has changed how I lead worship. When I lead in worship, I focus all my attention on Jesus. His presence follows," he added.

For those who don't not believe in real-life encounters with Jesus, he said that "it's human nature to doubt and play the 'what if' game. However, Jesus Himself said, 'Blessed are those who believe without seeing me.'"

He believes that intentionality is the key to building a" real, raw and relevant relationship" with God.

"We can't hear His voice unless we're close to Him and have removed ourselves from the things of this life. Until we are disciplined enough to create space for God, it's crazy to think that we'll know Him fully," he said.

Stockstill further said that being a follower of Christ implies that he receives all that God's Word promises through Him. He promised them that as His sons and daughters, they would never be abandoned since they are one with Him.