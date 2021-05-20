A China Communist Party-linked Chinese professor was reported to have proudly claimed that China "defeated" the United States in a biological war in 2020, showing a possible admission that the COVID-19 pandemic was deliberate.

According to WND, China Institute of Fudan University Senior Researcher Chen Ping admitted in a video that was translated by New-York based blogger Jennifer Zeng that the CCP has won "the biology revolution.

Ping, who authored 51 Publications and ïs a recipient of 812 citations, currently chairs the Academic Committee of the same university's Center for New Political Economy. He said in the 82-second video that the "maritime civilization" is doomed along with the "America-worshipping cult."

"In 2020, China won the trade war, science and technology war, and especially the biological war. The achievement is unprecedented. This is an epoch-making historical record. So for the liberal, America-worshiping cult within China, their worship of the U.S. is actually unfounded. After this trade war and biological warfare, the U.S. was beaten back to its original shape," Ping proclaimed.

"The Western model has failed, the 500-year maritime civilization is doomed, the CCP has won and 'will lead the way of the modernization in the new era after the biology revolution' after the 2020 CCP Virus (COVID-19) pandemic," he said.

Ping also focused on former President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 US election and called it as a "failure" of "personal campaign" and a "failure of neo-liberalism-led globalization" of the United States and the United Kingdom, which makes them "not worthy of China's imitation and repetition".

WND said Ping's statements are "an incredible,""brazen," and "bold" admission of causing the pandemic since during which their economy expanded in the first quarter of 2021 by 18.3% compared to a year earlier. WND pointed out that China actually had the biggest increase in quarterly records since 1992 because of the pandemic.

Zang, who tweeted about the video on Wednesday, said that Ping "admitted" the CCP "won" the war in trade, science and technology, and the biological war in 2020. Ping's video has garnered 72.6K views as of this article's writing.

Admitted! Chen Ping, Senior Researcher at #FudanUniversity, professor at #PekingUniversity, says the #CCP won the trade war, science & technology war, and especially the biological war in 2020. "The achievement is unprecedented. This is an epoch-making historical record." pic.twitter.com/syKaA65zvo — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) May 18, 2021

Zang wrote the transcript of Ping's message in the 82-second video in Chinese and in English versions in her blog "Jennifer's World." She did not, however, say where she got the video. Zang later on tweeted a "longer version" of Ping's speech out of "fairness" but didn't update her blog on it.

"A longer version of Chen Ping's speech. To be fair, he didn't say China launched a bio war. This is his original words when he mentioned bio war for the first time: "China has won an unprecedented people's war against biological warfare amid the attack of the COVID pandemic," she said.

Zang's expose comes in the midst of U.S. legislators investigating the real source of the COVID-19 virus, especially after the U.S. State Department said in January that evidence show the virus came from the Wuhan Laboratory and that the CCP only prevented transparency on it. This is alongside scientists calling out to the World Health Organization to conduct a similar study for transparency purposes owed to the public.

Summit News said America is now at the mercy of the CCP considering President Joe Biden has "a long track record of selling out American industry to Chinese investors."