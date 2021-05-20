Some Catholic bishops will reportedly require the Catholic faithful to attend Mass in person as COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted.

The Christian Post reported that the Archdioceses of Atlanta and Dubuque along with the Diocese of Albany and the Catholic Conference of Ohio have lifted the general dispensation given to the Catholic faithful due to the pandemic last year.

The Archdiocese of Dubuque, the Catholic Conference of Ohio, and the Diocese of Albany, which is under the Archdiocese of New York, have announced that the reinstatement of the obligation to attend Mass begins June 5, 2021. While the Archdiocese of Atlanta's will be implemented on May 22, which is in time for Pentecost.

"Last year, we took the extraordinary step of limiting access to our churches in order to protect our vulnerable brothers and sisters from the COVID-19 virus. Now that vaccines are available to any Georgian older than 16, I believe it is time to begin to bring more people physically back to church," Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv said in a pastoral letter released last April 29.

"On May 22, prior to the celebration of the Vigil of Pentecost, the general dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass will expire in the Archdiocese of Atlanta," he added. "Your pastor and I are very excited to welcome you back. I hope you know how much you have been missed at your parish. While the general dispensation will lift, I am putting into place some exceptions for certain circumstances."

According to Hartmayer, Atlantans would still be required to wear masks and practice social distancing when attending Mass in their parishes come the fourth Saturday of May. Parishes were also given the leeway to have "outdoor Masses to accommodate more people."

However, Hartmayer said the dispensation is still in effect for persons who are sick, pregnant, are aged 65 years or older, who fear getting sick when coming to Mass, or exhibit flu-like symptoms, among others. Such persons, he added, are still to join the Mass through a live broadcast or spend time in prayer or read the Scripture.

The Catholic Conference of Ohio, comprised of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati and the Dioceses of Columbus, Cleveland, Youngstown, Toledo, and Steubenville; provided the same exemptions for persons who are still dispensed to attend Holy Mass.

"As we move beyond the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and access to the COVID-19 vaccine has become more widespread, the time has arrived for the good of all the faithful when the general dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation is no longer necessary," the bishops from the Catholic Conference of Ohio said in a statement dated May 13.

"Together, the Bishops of Ohio have decided that the general obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation (including the Saturday/Vigil Mass) is to be reinstated (CIC, can. 1247). This will take effect in each of the Dioceses of Ohio the weekend of June 5-6, 2021," they announced.

The letter, spearheaded by Archbishop Denniss Schnurr, reminded Catholics from Ohio that attending Mass on Sundays and Holy Days is an obligation not out of God's need "to be worshipped" but for their own "spiritual well-being, eternal salvation," and in the formation of one's relationship with God and others.

"The Eucharist is the greatest gift Christ left to the Church-the gift of Himself. There is no substitute for Mass celebrated in person," the bishops stressed.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops have not released a statement for the lifting of the dispensation across the country. The USCCB is composed of 194 archdioceses and dioceses that are divided into 15 regions, which include the Eastern Catholic Church, an Archdiocese for the Military Services, and a Personal Ordinariate of the Chair of St. Peter.