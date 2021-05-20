California preacher Mario Murillo explains why being both "woke" and "Christian" at the same time is contradictory.

"Wokeness," according to Murillo, starts with cliches about race, justice, and equality. In addition, he described the "woke" crowd as having the habit of avoiding hard facts, equity, and a well-thought-out plan of action.

"The sure sign that you are a leftist is that you confuse feeling with thinking," the California preacher wrote on Tuesday.

He highlighted a two-step shift from ranting to incoherence, which he claims socialist Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) exemplifies perfectly.

AOC, he said, began with anti-evil tirades before becoming illogical when she equated Global Warming to World War II.

"Doesn't everyone immediately think, 'Hey, let's do to global warming what we did to the Nazis?' comments Murillo.

He went on to say that the same mental drain happens when you question the "Woke Christian." They start by depicting the Left more as Jesus' incarnate message because they "care for the poor and fight for justice for the disenfranchised."

"Ask them this: 'Do you believe the Bible is the complete and inerrant Word of God?' Watch closely what happens next. They either do not know what the Bible says, or they do know, but do not believe it to be God-breathed," argued Murillo.

If they face the subject of the Bible's supernatural authorship, Murillo believes that Woke Christians would reply by deflecting. They do this by citing passages from the Bible that have been taken out of context.

As for those suggesting that one can be a Christian but not believe the Bible, Murillo calls it "madness" since it takes the primary authority away from God and His message and places it in the hands of subjective, human emotion.

Murillo contends that the transgender movement is based on the credo, "I self-identify." He then cited Jeremiah 17:9 as an answer to this deception:

“The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked; Who can know it?” (NKJV)

He then listed the ways in which "wokeness" contradicts the Bible on issues such as marital definition, abortion, racism, Christ as the only path to God, and putting family first:

"Biblical marriage can only be between a man and a woman, because the Bible recognizes only male and female genders (Genesis 5:2)."

"The Bible states that human life begins in the womb, thus making abortion murder (Luke 1:15)."

"The Bible's definition of love makes it racism to hate, censor, or refuse education, or employment to anyone because of their color, and that includes white people (Galatians 3:28)."

"The Bible says Christ is the only way to salvation, so you cannot mix Christ and Islam (John 14:6)."

"The Bible says that if you do not take care of your own family first, you are worse than an infidel and have denied the faith. Open borders does not help those coming to this country illegally. On the contrary, it has sent children into sexual slavery."

On this issue, the preacher said that the opening of borders has the following effect on families: it allows illegal criminals to wander the neighborhoods, perhaps infecting many with a new strain of COVID. This action, Murillo says, "is not only irresponsible-but according to the Bible-a sin against your own family (1 Timothy 5:8)."

"The Bible instructs us to meet together and to resist government lockdowns based on our faith (Hebrews 10:25; Acts 4:19)."

Quoting 2 Corinthians 6:14-16 about Christians not being unequally yoked with unbelievers, the pastor went on to say that the "Woke Christian" is supporting anti-Bible policies and is siding with those who despise the Bible and are at odds with the Church.