Two months after suffering from a catastrophic brain blood clot following her Johnson & Johnson vaccination against COVID, an 18-year-old woman from Nevada is making progress toward recovery, and her parents believe it is a God-given miracle.

According to CBN News, Emma Burkey, a Las Vegas resident, got vaccinated on March 20 and became seriously ill soon after.

Burkey was treated at a local hospital until her health deteriorated, at which point she was transferred to Loma Linda University Medical Center in Southern California for specialist treatment.

According to the family's GoFundMe, the young lady had seizures, was placed into an induced coma, and had many brain operations due to clotting in the brain.

Russ and Kathy, her parents, send out updates on their daughter's improvement along with a Bible scripture on a regular basis.

"On Easter weekend, we came so very close to losing Emma. Since that time, our journey has been nothing short of a miracle from God," Kathy wrote on the post.

"Yes, there are many days that we have cried with and for Emma, but we never stopped seeking God and believing in the miracles that he would work in and through my precious girl."

"Her accomplishments and healing is nothing short of a miracle, a miracle made possible by the Almighty God and each one of you who have supported us throughout this journey with your prayers."

Russ just expressed gratitude to everyone who has been praying for them throughout their tough times.

"Prayer warriors," Russ stated, "(there) is still so much that has to come together for Jesus' plan of healing for her... please keep praying for her."

He added, "we love it when you send us the prayers that were sent to you for Emma. It gives us a glimpse into how big our Jesus is..."

According to KVVU -TV in Las Vegas, the family's pastor, Heiden Ratner of The Walk Church, said that the community has joined together to pray for Burkey's recovery.

"There's been a whole lot of unknowns throughout this journey. But it's led and moved us to a deeper sense of prayer, a deeper sense of faith. And really, it's united us in a way to stand together with the Burkey family and pray them through even in the challenging days," said the pastor.

Last weekend, Burkey was able to use a wheelchair and had begun physical therapy.

After learning that their daughter would need a motorized wheelchair, a standing bed, and a vehicle capable of transporting the wheelchair, the GoFundMe organizer set a goal of reaching $100,000. A total of $56,429 has been raised as of writing.

Emma Burkey, according to KVVU-TV, was one of six women throughout the United States who had a significant clotting reaction after getting the one-shot immunization.

The J&J vaccination has been halted while federal health regulators examine if the vaccination is to blame for the women's blood clots, and if doctors should be aware of any pre-existing conditions or drugs that might cause issues.

According to a CDC panel, Burkey and other women complained of headaches and back discomfort before blood clots were discovered.

The panel claims that Burkey was given Heparin, a blood thinner which they and Dr. Anthony Fauci noted could potentially make the situation worse.