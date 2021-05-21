Years after he left the sport in 2015, Tim Tebow has officially returned to the NFL, signing a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday.

The Jaguars shared the news on Twitter, alongside a photo, capturing Tebow's statement.

"We have signed TE Tim Tebow," the team tweeted.

"I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team. I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone's support as I embark on this new journey," Tebow stated.

In earlier reports, rumors of his return to the professional football career was criticized after some observers noted of Colin Kaepernick's situation but the Jaguars seemed to have firmly decided to take him in.

The move reunited him with his college head coach at University of Florida (UF), Urban Meyer. Tebow will wear jersey No. 85, playing as the tight end, CBS Sports said.

The footballer got into the UF through an athletic scholarship and played for Florida Gators from 2006 to 2009. He became a captain for his last two years in the team.

He joined the NFL in 2010 with the Denver Broncos. He also played for the New York Jets, New English Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles. But in September 2016, Tebow shifted to baseball, playing for the New York Mets.

However, in February this year, he announced his retirement from the sport after feeling that he is being "called in other directions."

"I want to thank the Mets, Mr. Alderson, the fans and all my teammates for the chance to be a part of such a great organization. I loved every minute of the journey, but at this time I feel called in other directions. I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100 percent in on whatever I choose. Thank you again for everyone's support of this awesome journey in baseball, I'll always cherish my time as a Met," he stated at that time.

He is known for being outspoken about his faith, wherein he would write Bible verses under his eyes and kneel before his games.

Actively involved in charities, he founded the Tim Tebow Foundation in 2010, which aims "to bring Faith, Hope and Love" to those in need. The athlete revealed that creating the foundation was inspired by Sherwin, a boy he met in a remote village in the Philippines who made a big impact in his life. The boy was born with feet on backwards and was considered a "curse" in their place but when the villagers saw Tebow holding the boy, they realized that the Gospel of Jesus applies to all.

He supported the "Pro-life" movement, appearing with his mother, Pam, in a Super Bowl advertisement in 2010. The latter was advised to abort Tim when she was pregnant with him and struck with amoebic dysentery. The doctor said that the strong medication would essentially damage the unborn baby and thus, abortion was required. But Pam refused and her fifth child was born on August 14, 1987 in the Philippines.

His family returned to United States three years later, where Tim was home-schooled with his parents' Christian faith.