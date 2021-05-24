The College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Missouri is determined to file an appeal in its case against the Biden administration's Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) after a judge rejected their claim and required them to comply with the Fair Housing Act, which bans discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation. The judge's ruling forces the Christian college to abide by the Fair Housing Act, which will allow biological males to access facilities for females and vice versa, thereby trampling on the school's religious beliefs.

According to the Christian Post, the temporary restraining order requested by the College of the Ozarks against the Biden Administration's HUD was denied by District Judge Roseann Ketchmark on Wednesday. The judge ruled that the college's efforts to prevent the HUD from applying the Fair Housing Act will not protect them from any liability concerning unfair housing allegations. An attorney representing the HUD, James Luh, argued that the memorandum was in fact "not directed at the college and does not specifically address the kinds of issues the college has raised here-showers, or roommates."

Luh added that no immediate threats to the college were present, which meant that there had been no legal complaints filed against the College of Ozarks concerning the new legislation. He argued that the Missouri-based Christian college "can't establish either irreparable harm or the likelihood of success necessary to sustain a preliminary injunction."

Last month, the College of Ozarks filed a lawsuit challenging the HUD's Fair Housing Act, claiming that the legislation violates its religious beliefs when forced to comply and allow biological males to live with females in dorms and use their bathrooms. The Christian college's president Dr. Jerry Davis declared at the time that "religious freedom is under attack" and that the institution will fight against "politicians [who] erode this essential American right or the ideals that shaped America's founding."

The College of Ozarks now faces fines of up to six figures if they choose to defy the Fair Housing Act set by the Biden administration's HUD in January. The school of about 1,500 students was established in 1906 and has grown to become Forbes' 270th top college in the U.S, with a 91% admissions yield higher than Harvard's 82%. It is also known as the "Bible Belt Ivy."

"While we are disappointed in today's ruling, we expect to appeal so that schools are not forced to open women's dorm rooms to males and violate their religious beliefs," Dr. Davis said, as per CBN News. "College of the Ozarks will not stand on the sidelines while our right to religious freedom is attacked."

Christian non-profit advocacy group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) is representing the Missouri Christian college, arguing that colleges such as these have the right to "operate according to their beliefs," the very same religious beliefs that are protected under the U.S. Constitution.

"We will not abandon our mission," Dr. Davis vowed. "The fight to protect our religious freedom has just begun."