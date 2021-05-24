Hardline Hindu nationalists murdered a 52-year-old Christian in an attack on a Christian family in Rajasthan, India.Tthree additional Christians were severely injured after being pummeled with "a gun, swords, and sickles," a report said.

When the family of Ramesh Bumbariya, a local minister, refused to renounce their Christian faith, they were reportedly beaten by a throng, the International Christian Concern (ICC) reported.

As a church planter, Pastor Ramesh Bumbariya has established many house churches in the Bansawra District. He has been attacked by fanatics on many occasions, says local church leaders, and has even faced a fake forced conversion accusation.

In December of last year, ICC also reported that the Uttar Pradesh Government headed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had enacted the "Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance." The decree has the same legal impact as the Freedom of Religion Acts, known as anti-conversion laws and implemented in eight of India's 29 states. Extremists used this legislation to harass and harm Christians throughout the nation.

"I believe God has a definite purpose in keeping me alive," Pastor Bumbariya told ICC from his hospital bed. "I will carry on the ministry God has given to me."

What are the details?

On Tuesday, a mob of 15 Hindu extremists attacked Pastor Ramesh Bumbariya's family at their residence in Bansawra District. During the attack, the gun failed to fire despite being aimed at Ramesh, so the assailants shot the pastor's father instead. COVID-19 restrictions prevented the hospital personnel from admitting the wounded Christians.

Pastor Bumbariya and two other family members were taken to a government hospital in Udaipur. Again, COVID-19 restrictions prohibited hospital personnel from admitting the wounded Christians. The Christians who were hurt were then taken to a neighboring private hospital for treatment.

Pastor Bumbariya is unsure if he will be able to attend his father's burial, but he is grateful to God for His mercies amid the terrible circumstances.

He said: "We gave up so much already for the sake of our faith. They took away our agricultural land, they destroyed our house, now they want our lives. I am worried about my family and children; about what will happen to them when I am not around."

"We here at International Christian Concern are deeply concerned by the attack on Pastor Ramesh and his family." William Stark, ICC's Regional Manager said in a statement. "We pray for their full recovery and mourn with them over the murder of Bhima. No one should be murdered because they choose to follow Jesus."

"In recent years, however, the impunity enjoyed by radical Hindu nationalists in India has emboldened them to increase their attacks on Christians, in both number and severity," Stark continued. "Authorities in India must do more to bring these radicals to justice and provide Indian Christians with their religious freedom rights guaranteed by India's constitution."

Apparently No Longer a Free Country

Freedom House, a non-profit group, states in its report "Democracy Under Siege," that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014, civil freedoms have been systematically curtailed. According to their assessment, this makes India a 'partly free' nation.

After winning a landslide victory in the 2014 general election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given Prime Minister Narendra Modi increased executive authority in the years since.

Since then, persecution has been perpetrated against a variety of minority groups particularly Christians. After 2019, the persecution became disturbingly worse.