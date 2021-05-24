The University of Notre Dame commencement ceremony took place on Sunday without the presence of the President of the United States, Joe Biden. The Commander in Chief was originally invited to the event, but the White House announced that he could not make it due to a "scheduling conflict."

The White House announced this after more than 4,000 members of the college community signed an open letter addressed to university president, Reverend John Jenkins, urging him to not invite the Democratic president to the commencement event.

Notre Dame, which is a private Catholic research university in Indiana just outside South Bend was founded in 1842 and has long been recognized as one of the top Christian schools in the country. In an open letter signed by more than 4,300 members of the college community, President Biden was accused of having a "pro-abortion and anti-religious liberty agenda," CBN News reported.

"[President Biden] rejects Church teachings on abortion, marriage, sex and gender and is hostile to religious liberty. He embraces the most pro-abortion and anti-religious liberty public policy program in history," the letter entitled "Don't Invite Biden To Speak" read.

"The case against honoring him is immeasurably stronger than it was against honoring President Obama, an action that alienated countless Catholics and brought upon Notre Dame the harsh criticism of 83 cardinals, archbishops and bishops."

The letter addressed to the University of Notre Dame president pointed out how President Biden opposed the Hyde Amendment that prohibits federal funding of abortion and abortion providers, a position he made known to the public back when it was campaigning to become the Democratic bet for the presidency. The letter also outlined President Biden's support for Planned Parenthood and same-sex marriage and other rights through the controversial Equality Act.

Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) and Samaritan's Purse CEO Franklin Graham even chimed in, taking to Twitter to share his gratitude that thousands of people from University of Notre Dame who "would stand up for truth and life."

Despite being the second Catholic President of the United States, the 78-year-old Biden has made several pro-abortion moves since his inauguration.

Such efforts include rescinding a Trump-era ban on clinics that refer women for abortions, a legislation that prohibits Planned Parenthood from gaining access to federal funding, opposing the Hyde Amendment, and pushing for the Obamacare abortifacient mandate that forces schools to supply abortifacients to students.

Biden's efforts also include the reversal of a Trump policy which results in prohibiting health care professionals and health-related organizations who receive federal funding from discriminating against one's gender identity or sexual orientation. This places doctors with religious beliefs at a disadvantage as they become vulnerable to lawsuits.

In the letter, the signatories cited United States Conference of Catholic Bishops President Archbishop Jose H. Gomez's warning, saying: