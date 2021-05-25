Organizers are looking for private sponsors to support them in turning the iconic and Christian-themed "Wingfeather Saga" children's book into an animated television series.

According to the Christian Post, the Christian series just broke the record for the quickest crowdfunded TV production to generate more than $1 million at Angel Studios, a record previously held by "The Chosen." It is also the world's second-most-crowdfunded animated children's and family television show.

Over 3,413 individuals have contributed over $3 million to the show thus far.

The well-received crowd-funded pilot episode displays the innovative "hand-painted" CGI animation rendering technique as seen in the clip below. To give readers a more immersive experience, the showrunner has put a lot of work into world-building.

Fans of "The Wingfeather Saga" may now invest in the family-friendly animated series. They are currently attempting to collect $5 million in 28 days in order to completely finance the first season after exceeding their minimal target of $1 million. Interested parties should visit the fundraiser webpage to learn more on how to help bring this wholesome series to life.

The TV series in a nutshell

Andrew Peterson's bestselling books provide the basis for "The Wingfeather Saga." The book series feature "redemptive fantasy, deep magic, loveable characters, family values, and a whimsical sense of humor."

A visual portrayal of Aerwiar's world has long been requested by fans of the book series. So, to help them bring the graphics to life, showrunner J. Chris Wall and his team have asked the expertise of senior artists from Pixar, DreamWorks Animation, Disney, Blue Sky, and Nickelodeon.

Speaking to CP, he said: "We have always hoped for a way to share in the creation of this animated series, and when the partnership with Angel Studios came up, it just felt like exactly the right fit. To have a platform where we can invite our fans to build something together with us is just amazing."

A show that depicts "Families are Stronger Together"

"We love great stories that our whole family can enjoy together," Wall explained. "Sharing this story of a family struggling to overcome a great evil while also reconciling their own brokenness is something we feel deeply compelled to do."

"The Wingfeather Saga," he said, would provide the creators a chance "to stretch their legs" and provide a "rich experience from these great novels."

"Our hope is for families to have something to look forward to, episode after episode, as the epic and whimsical story unfolds toward its deeply satisfying conclusion," he added.

Sharing about the creation process, Wall said that one of their early experiences in building the series was a project in which they invited other authors to contribute short tales based in the Wingfeather world. They reportedly grabbed the opportunity and immediately made connections among the diverse cast of characters, culminating in the publication of a new book titled "Wingfeather Tales."

"Our writing team can't wait to jump in and begin work to build out the full journey of this epic saga," Wall added.