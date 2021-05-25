Two months after Wheaton College (WC) removed a plaque due to a word deemed offensive, the school has announced its revised statement. The new plaque is set to be installed in the fall.

Last March, WC removed the plaque honoring its alumni, missionaries James Elliot and Edward McCully, because the word "savage" was considered inappropriate and had to be reworded.

In its official statement dated May 24, WC unveiled the new wording. It also explained that the plaque "will carry forward the memory" of its "brave missionaries" and their sacrifice, but will likewise respect the people with whom they shared the love of Christ.

In the new plaque, the word "savage" was eliminated and "Auca Indians" was replaced with "Waorani." It also stated the "redemptive story" after the incident, in which the missionaries' sacrifice inspired global missions and the indigenous people of Ecuador surrendered their lives to Christ.

"Their sacrifice was a turning point for the Waorani and an inspiration for evangelical missions globally. Inviting members of the men's families to live with them, the Waorani responded to the gospel and put down their spears. God's redemptive story continues as the gospel is still shared among the Waorani to this day," part of the statement on the new plaque says.

To review the wording, the school appointed a task force led by Beverly Liefeld Hancock, daughter of the wife of Pete Fleming from another marriage. Fleming was one of the missionaries killed by the Waorani people. The task force was composed of a missiologist, a historian, a graduate student and an undergraduate student. The rewording and replacement recommendations were decided by the Senior Administrative Cabinet, aided by the Board of Trustees.

WC President Philip Ryken said that the plaque replacement aims to tell the "unforgettable story" of the missionaries killed in South America, but in a manner that reflects the dignity of people, created in God's image.

"In the 64 years since the College received this gift, we have continued to grow in our understanding of how to show God's love and respect to people from every culture. We have also learned much more about God's ongoing work among the Waorani. We welcome this opportunity to ensure that we tell this unforgettable story in ways that reflect the full dignity of people made in the image of God," Ryken stated.

The school president also expressed his gratitude to the task force and to all other people who supported the project.

"We are deeply grateful to this remarkable team for their thoughtful work to continue the legacy of five missionaries who gave their lives to spread the gospel. We have been further blessed by the strong support for this project from members of their families, from their class peers, and from Wheaton College alumni who have gone on to be missionaries after being inspired by these brave pioneers," he further said.

Along with Elliot and McCully, the plaque also immortalizes the memories of three other missionaries killed in the attack, including Nate Saint, Roger Youderian and Fleming.

Elliot's wife, Elisabeth, went to preach the gospel to the Waorani people, two years after the death of her husband. She would also become a famous author, writing numerous books.